Zendaya opts for daring chainmail fashion at latest Challengers press stop

Sydney, Australia - Zendaya has tapped into one of the hottest – and most daring – spring fashion trends as she continues to promote her next movie, Challengers.

Zendaya rocked a custom Lacoste ensemble for her latest Challengers press event in Sydney, Australia. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/luxurylaw & zendaya

After turning heads in a glittering gown version of a tennis court, the 27-year-old has already managed to level up her game!

On Wednesday, Zendaya stepped out in a custom Lacoste look that combined traditional tennis gear with the latest high-fashion trend: chainmail.

The two-piece look featured a white high-neck cropped top and matching short-shorts, with a silver mesh skirt layered over the bottoms.

Keeping with the sporty vibe of the look, Zendaya pulled her newly dyed blonde locks into a high bun.

The Euphoria star's longtime stylist, Law Roach, gave fans a close-up look at the ensemble via his Instagram story, revealing that the outfit was created by Pelagia Kolotouros, creative design director at Lacoste.

Zendaya also dropped footage of the look on social media and spilled an unexpected struggle behind the show-stopping number.

"When your heel keeps getting caught in your net lol," she wrote under a clip of herself battling to get her shoe out of the chainmail.