New York designer Free Maison gives chainmail fashion a lux glow-up

New York, New York - Chainmail is one of the hottest trends in high fashion , and a fierce new New York City label is ushering it in with a clang.

Free Maison founders Tay Dun (r.) and Jesse Aviv with pieces from their debut couture chainmail collection. © Collage: Averie Cole & Fee Maison

Whether bronze, silver, or gold-tinged, it's no secret the looks of late have stormed the fashion battlefield with metal mania.

Layered jewelry and metallic accents on everything from hair to shoes have proved their staying power through TikTok trends like the mob wife aesthetic.

But it's the protective clothing that debuted in the 3rd century BC that's getting the real glow-up.

Chainmail, aka linked patterned metal rings, has gone full out with feeling this year in fits from celebs like Miley Cyrus at the Grammys and on the runways of both New York and Paris Fashion Week.

Now, a luxury label in New York has entered the chat.

Free Maison co-founders Jesse Aviv and Tay Dun launched their debut collection of chainmail couture amid New York Fashion Week and said they're looking to reignite the style's significance "from streetwear to red carpet."

"People seem to be appreciating fashion as a true art now more than ever," Aviv, the brand's creative director, told TAG24 NEWS. "Chainmail is popular because of its intricacies."



The eye-catching new collection includes handcrafted metallic pieces that might just as easily be hung on the wall as art as serving bombshell lewks.