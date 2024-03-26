Zendaya debuts stunning new hair as Challengers press kicks off

Sydney, Australia - Zendaya has entered a new era as she begins the press tour promoting her latest movie , Challengers.

Zendaya debuted a new blonde 'do as she hit the red carpet for the Sydney premiere of Challengers in a tennis-inspired custom gown. © Collage: IMAGO / AAP

The 27-year-old graced the red carpet for the Sydney premiere of Challengers on Tuesday, revealing a new blonde 'do for the big night.

Zendaya kept her freshly dyed hair up in a chic bun, pulling focus to her stunning green gown bearing the silhouette of a tennis player serving.

She expertly complemented the custom Loewe ensemble with a matching green shade of eyeshadow.

The stylish look is just the latest instance of the Euphoria star channeling the vibes of her project within her fashion.

For her recent Dune: Part Two promo, she stunned in a series of sci-fi-inspired ensembles, including the head-turning cyborg suit from Thierry Mugler.

Fans also got a brand-new look at Challengers with an exclusive clip released on Tuesday featuring Zendaya and co-stars Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor.