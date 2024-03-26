Zendaya debuts stunning new hair as Challengers press kicks off
Sydney, Australia - Zendaya has entered a new era as she begins the press tour promoting her latest movie, Challengers.
The 27-year-old graced the red carpet for the Sydney premiere of Challengers on Tuesday, revealing a new blonde 'do for the big night.
Zendaya kept her freshly dyed hair up in a chic bun, pulling focus to her stunning green gown bearing the silhouette of a tennis player serving.
She expertly complemented the custom Loewe ensemble with a matching green shade of eyeshadow.
The stylish look is just the latest instance of the Euphoria star channeling the vibes of her project within her fashion.
For her recent Dune: Part Two promo, she stunned in a series of sci-fi-inspired ensembles, including the head-turning cyborg suit from Thierry Mugler.
Fans also got a brand-new look at Challengers with an exclusive clip released on Tuesday featuring Zendaya and co-stars Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor.
Zendaya leans into the tennis world ahead of Challengers release
The newest preview sees Chani on a beach with Patrick (O'Connor) and Art (Faist) as the two try to persuade her to give them her number, further hinting at the steamy love triangle at the center of the flick.
With just a month left before Challengers swings into theaters, Zendaya has gone all-in amid her role as tennis pro Chani in the fiery rom-com directed by Luca Guadagnino.
Earlier this month, she attended the women's BNP Paribas Open final with her boyfriend, Tom Holland, and posed for photos with winner Iga Swiatek.
Fans will find out if Zendaya has served up another ace performance when Challengers hits theaters on April 26.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / AAP