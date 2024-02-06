Fashion alert: Megan Fox, Miley Cyrus, and Kim Kardashian show off chainmail and mesh mania

Los Angeles, California - This season's mesh and chainmail trend is evolving into something fashionably new, and celebs like Kim Kardashian , Megan Fox , and Miley Cyrus are all about it.

This spring's cutout trend – a look that Kim Kardashian flaunted in late January at a Paris Week fashion show – appears to have combined forces with the metallics trend.

The result? Chainmail, baby!

Before her big win at Sunday night's Grammy Awards, Miley Cyrus majorly turned heads on the red carpet in a gold safety pin dress for a sassy punk-meets-glam rock moment.

On Monday, actor Megan Fox posted a similar chainmail-inspired look on Instagram.

While fans were divided on the lewk in Megan's comments section – one person called the look "MGK coded" after her boo's similar affinity for the chain-clad style – at least the fit got people talking.

But while the armored aesthetic looks sizzling in photos, it may make for a risqué ride on the struggle bus.