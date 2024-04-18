Zendaya scores support from tennis royalty at Challengers premiere

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya 's turn as a tennis pro in the anticipated movie Challengers has scored some special support from real-life icons in the sport.

Tennis star Venus Williams (r.) stepped out at the Los Angeles premiere of Challengers to support the movie and its leading lady, Zendaya. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

At Tuesday's Los Angeles premiere of Challengers, it wasn't just the film's leading stars that turned heads on the carpet!

Venus Williams, seven-time Grand Slam winner and older sister of Serena Williams, wowed in an asymmetrical gray mini-dress as she showed her support for the flick at the premiere.

The 43-year-old athlete later dropped some snaps of her outfit in an Instagram post captioned, "Serve @challengersmovie," which Zendaya reposted to her Instagram story.

"Wow wow wow…this is so special," the 27-year-old gushed.

Zendaya fangirled over Venus while doing an interview on the carpet, where she opened up about portraying her character, tennis pro-turned-coach Tashi, in Challengers.

"I'm never going to be Serena, so I might as well give up that dream now," she joked.

When interviewer Zuri Hall noted that Serena's sister was strolling the carpet, the Euphoria star's jaw dropped before she said, "She's here? I'm about to find her!"

The former world No. 1 later commented on the clip to share some good news with fans, writing, "Update: @zendaya found me."

As Zendaya continues to revel in her tennis era, she shared a sweet exchange with another renowned player this week: US Open champ Coco Gauff!