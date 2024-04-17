Zendaya talks Tom Holland and the future of Euphoria at Challengers LA premiere
Los Angeles, California - Zendaya served up yet another fashion ace with her latest red carpet look on the Challengers press tour, this time in the City of Angels!
At Tuesday's Los Angeles premiere, the 27-year-old wowed in a black-and-pink gown that noticeably strayed from her recent streak of "tenniscore" looks.
The lingerie-inspired number featured black lace details on the bustier and trailed out into a long, pastel pink skirt with black tulle underneath.
Again styled by Law Roach, Zendaya's look was designed by Vera Wang.
While on the carpet, the Emmy winner opened up about the support she's had amid her busy press tour, which came right on the heels of her world travels promoting Dune: Part Two in February.
"It's great. I mean, I feel so lucky. I have so much beautiful support around me," Zendaya told ET. "Even tonight, I have so many family – they're over there – family and friends here."
Among her inner circle has been her boyfriend, Tom Holland, who attended Challengers' London premiere earlier this month. Though the Marvel star opted not to walk the carpet with Zendaya, the two were spotted sharing a kiss as they reunited inside the screening.
The latest event also gave Zendaya a chance to discuss the increasingly uncertain fate of her HBO series Euphoria, which has suspended production on its third season indefinitely.
Will Zendaya return for Euphoria season 3?
As it turns out, even the star of the show doesn't know what the fate of Euphoria exactly is at the moment.
Speaking with Variety, Zendaya said since she's "not in charge" she can't confirm whether or not it will be back.
"It's beyond me," she joked.
Despite its uncertain future, the Malcolm & Marie actor did affirm that she would like to reprise her acclaimed role as Rue in a potential third season.
"If it's right for the characters and everything turns out the way it should, of course," she said.
After repeated delays due to last year's Hollywood strikes, Euphoria's third season was pushed back once again last month, but this time, there was no planned date of return.
The stars have been permitted to pursue other projects through the end of the year, at which point HBO will come back to them with an update.
Creative differences and the packed schedules of its in-demand leading stars have contributed to the show's struggles, but creator Sam Levinson is "committed to making an exceptional third season."
After chatting on the carpet, Zendaya returned to her "tenniscore" era in full force with a custom tennis ball gown from Celia Kritharioti for the premiere's after-party.
Cover photo: Collage: Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP