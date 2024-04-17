Zendaya talks Tom Holland and the future of Euphoria at Challengers LA premiere

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya served up yet another fashion ace with her latest red carpet look on the Challengers press tour, this time in the City of Angels!

Zendaya turned heads in a lingerie-inspired Vera Wang gown for the Los Angeles premiere of Challengers on Tuesday. © Collage: Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

At Tuesday's Los Angeles premiere, the 27-year-old wowed in a black-and-pink gown that noticeably strayed from her recent streak of "tenniscore" looks.

The lingerie-inspired number featured black lace details on the bustier and trailed out into a long, pastel pink skirt with black tulle underneath.

Again styled by Law Roach, Zendaya's look was designed by Vera Wang.

While on the carpet, the Emmy winner opened up about the support she's had amid her busy press tour, which came right on the heels of her world travels promoting Dune: Part Two in February.

"It's great. I mean, I feel so lucky. I have so much beautiful support around me," Zendaya told ET. "Even tonight, I have so many family – they're over there – family and friends here."



Among her inner circle has been her boyfriend, Tom Holland, who attended Challengers' London premiere earlier this month. Though the Marvel star opted not to walk the carpet with Zendaya, the two were spotted sharing a kiss as they reunited inside the screening.

The latest event also gave Zendaya a chance to discuss the increasingly uncertain fate of her HBO series Euphoria, which has suspended production on its third season indefinitely.