Zendaya set to present – and perhaps win big – at the NAACP Image Awards

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya will be doing double duty at the 54th NAACP Image Awards as both a presenter and a nominee of the evening's top prize.

Zendaya is up for Entertainer of the Year at the 54th NAACP Image Awards. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 26-year-old is up for Entertainer of the Year at the 2023 ceremony in celebration of her acting work onscreen in Euphoria, Dune, and more.

Zendaya will be competing against a star-studded group of all-female nominees this year, including Angela Bassett, Mary J. Blige, Quinta Brunson, and Viola Davis.

She has also scored a nod for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her Emmy-winning performance as Rue Bennett in Euphoria.

Along with her nominations, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star will serve as a presenter during the show as well.

Queen Latifah has been tapped as the evening's host, with Kerry Washington, Janelle Monáe, Jonathan Majors, and more also set to present.

"This is a night to celebrate Black excellence and Black contribution to our industry and beyond," Latifah said, per Deadline. "Celebrating one another, lifting each other up, and you know we'll have fun doing it!"

The NAACP has already begun doling out this year's Image Awards, with Beyoncé and Rihanna among the big winners.