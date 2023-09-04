Zendaya shares adorable throwback photo amid birthday celebrations

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya shared her gratitude for the flood of well-wishes on her birthday with an adorable throwback photo and heartwarming message.

Zendaya shared an adorable throwback photo on Friday as she thanked fans for their birthday messages. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/zendaya

After turning 27 on September 1, the Euphoria star showed her love for the many kind messages she received by treating fans to a precious look at her childhood self.

In the photo, a curly-haired Zendaya smiles at the camera, revealing her missing front tooth amid pure childhood glee.

"Every year I grow I'm reminded of how precious this life is, thank you all for helping me fill it up with so much love," she captioned the snap. "Your kind words and constant support means everything to me."

Several stars continued the birthday love in her comment section, including Paris Hilton, Halle Bailey, and Z's Shake It Up co-star Bella Thorne.

Tom Holland continued his swoon-worthy annual tradition with yet another adorable birthday tribute to his girlfriend, sharing two sweet snaps of his "birthday girl."

The 27-year-old was also quick to gush over Zendaya's dreamy birthday fit, hilariously commenting "first" after liking the snap within seconds.