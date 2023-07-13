Zendaya praised by Tom Holland as he calls their romance "sacred"
Los Angeles, California - Tom Holland continues to gush over his girlfriend Zendaya in his latest podcast appearance, where he dished on their "sacred" romance.
On Monday, the 27-year-old Marvel star appeared as a guest on Jay Shetty's How to Find Purpose podcast for a vulnerable discussion about his career, mental health, and personal growth.
Despite his high-profile career in the acting world, Holland admits he doesn't believe the industry is truly for him.
"I really am a massive fan of making movies, but I really do not like Hollywood. It is not for me," he said. "I'm always looking for ways to remove myself from it to just live as normal a life as possible."
He continues on to describe everything that remains more important to him, including his friends, family, hobbies, charity efforts, and more, before saying that his relationship with Zendaya is what he's most protective of.
"My relationship is the thing I keep most sacred. I don't talk about it. I try my best to keep it as private as possible," he said. "We both feel very strongly that that is the healthiest way for us to move on as a couple."
Though the pair continues to acknowledge the romance in interviews, they typically avoid public appearances together, with the exception of their Spider-Man movie premieres.
It seems the couple was able to hide their romance longer than fans realize, as it seems they had been dating for at least a little while before PDA snaps taken by paparazzi revealed their relationship in 2021.
Tom Holland says he feels "most myself" while with Zendaya
In another recent interview, Holland mentioned "fixing his girlfriend's door" early in their relationship in a story that suspiciously matched one he told in 2019. Then, though, he said he had repaired a "friend's door," leading many fans to believe that the pair had indeed already been dating then but were keeping it under wraps until it was exposed by the paparazzi snaps in 2021.
Though Holland and Zendaya tend to stay out of the limelight with their date nights, they've been photographed on a number of adorable outings together recently, including Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour, where fans filmed them serenading one another.
The Crowded Room actor gave another sweet but subtle nod to the Euphoria star when Shetty asked when he feels most himself, replying, "When I feel most myself is to do with my relationship, so I'm gonna leave that and not talk about it."
