Zendaya praised by Tom Holland as he calls their romance "sacred"

Tom Holland recently opened up about wanting to keep his "sacred" romance with Zendaya as he can amid their high-profile careers. © Collage: IMAGO / NurPhoto

On Monday, the 27-year-old Marvel star appeared as a guest on Jay Shetty's How to Find Purpose podcast for a vulnerable discussion about his career, mental health, and personal growth.

Despite his high-profile career in the acting world, Holland admits he doesn't believe the industry is truly for him.

"I really am a massive fan of making movies, but I really do not like Hollywood. It is not for me," he said. "I'm always looking for ways to remove myself from it to just live as normal a life as possible."

He continues on to describe everything that remains more important to him, including his friends, family, hobbies, charity efforts, and more, before saying that his relationship with Zendaya is what he's most protective of.

"My relationship is the thing I keep most sacred. I don't talk about it. I try my best to keep it as private as possible," he said. "We both feel very strongly that that is the healthiest way for us to move on as a couple."

Though the pair continues to acknowledge the romance in interviews, they typically avoid public appearances together, with the exception of their Spider-Man movie premieres.

It seems the couple was able to hide their romance longer than fans realize, as it seems they had been dating for at least a little while before PDA snaps taken by paparazzi revealed their relationship in 2021.