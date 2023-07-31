Zendaya shares hilarious clip of her "spoiled rotten" dog Noon

Los Angeles, California - With Zendaya as his mom, it's safe to say Noon Coleman is one of the most "spoiled" dogs around!

On Monday, Zendaya shared an adorable clip of her dog, Noon, snuggling with her assistant, Darnell Appling. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/zendaya

The 26-year-old shared an adorable video of her black miniature Schnauzer to her Instagram story on Monday.

In the clip, Noon snuggles up with Zendaya's assistant and close friend, Darnell Appling, as he rocks the pup in his arms.

"Spoiled rotten," the Euphoria star captioned the video.

Noon and his "uncle" Darnell seem to have developed quite a connection over the years, with the dog's official Instagram bio reading, "Getting on my uncle Darnell's last nerve is what I'm best at."

Seven-year-old Noon has been getting some extra time in the limelight lately, with Zendaya sharing a hilarious photo of her four-legged friend bearing a serious grin for the camera last week.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star has also been bringing Noon with her on several international getaways, including a luxurious trip to Venice.

Zendaya has also brought Noon with her to the UK, where she and her boyfriend, Tom Holland, have been spotted walking the dog together on numerous recent occasions.