Zendaya gushes over adorable dog Noon in hilarious snap

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya has treated fans to a hilariously adorable new snap of her beloved dog , Noon.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old posted a photo of her black miniature Schnauzer.

Zendaya caught the pup with a bit of a crazy expression, bearing his teeth in a human-like smile as he lays on the floor.

"Lol," the Euphoria star captioned the snap.

In a follow-up post, she shared a side-by-side of herself smiling alongside the photo of Noon, perhaps proving the theory that dogs often resemble their owners.

Perhaps the luckiest dog in Hollywood, Noon was adopted by Zendaya in 2015 when her mom gave her the pup as a Christmas gift.

Since then, the four-legged friend has traveled seemingly everywhere with Zendaya, and he even has his own Instagram documenting his busy life.

Earlier this year, Noon was seen accompanying the Malcolm & Marie actor on a date with Tom Holland in Venice.

Zendaya's 27-year-old boyfriend, whom she has been dating since at least 2021, has proven himself as quite the doting dog dad, as he was spotted walking Noon in London just last month.