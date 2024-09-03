Zendaya steps out with Tom Holland in Los Angeles ahead of birthday celebrations

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted in matching 'fits ahead of the Euphoria star's 28th birthday.

Zendaya (r.) and Tom Holland were spotted in matching 'fits ahead of the Euphoria star's 28th birthday. © Collage: IMAGO / APress & Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Per photos obtained by People on Monday, the lovebirds stepped out in Los Angeles over the weekend to run errands in a low-key outing.

Both Tom and Zendaya wore white tank tops, with the Challengers actor pairing her top with navy culottes, a lime-green jacket, and black Mary Janes.

As for the 28-year-old Uncharted star, he opted for brown pants and white sneakers.

The new photos were a welcome surprise for fans left disappointed by Tom's lack of a birthday shoutout for Zendaya on Sunday – something that had become a bit of a tradition for the pair.

Still, Zendaya thanked her fans for their well wishes as she marked the start of her 28th year with a sweet throwback snap.