Zendaya steps out with Tom Holland in Los Angeles ahead of birthday celebrations
Los Angeles, California - Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted in matching 'fits ahead of the Euphoria star's 28th birthday.
Per photos obtained by People on Monday, the lovebirds stepped out in Los Angeles over the weekend to run errands in a low-key outing.
Both Tom and Zendaya wore white tank tops, with the Challengers actor pairing her top with navy culottes, a lime-green jacket, and black Mary Janes.
As for the 28-year-old Uncharted star, he opted for brown pants and white sneakers.
The new photos were a welcome surprise for fans left disappointed by Tom's lack of a birthday shoutout for Zendaya on Sunday – something that had become a bit of a tradition for the pair.
Still, Zendaya thanked her fans for their well wishes as she marked the start of her 28th year with a sweet throwback snap.
Tom Holland opts not to share a birthday tribute for Zendaya
"Just popping on here to say how appreciative I am for all of the kind birthday wishes, it truly means the world to me," the Emmy winner wrote under the photo of her baby self. "Here's to 28!"
Though Tom didn't give her a formal tribute on his page, he did give the photo a like!
Tom famously confirmed their romance with his birthday post for Zendaya back in 2021, where he proudly called her "my MJ" in a nod to her on-screen counterpart in the Spider-Man flicks.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / APress & Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP