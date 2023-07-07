Zendaya takes bold fashion risk with "ugly" shoes, but did it pay off?

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya certainly isn't afraid to take risks when it comes to fashion , and her latest look is no exception!

Zendaya rocked a pair of Tabi ballet flats in a recent Instagram story. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Screenshot/Instagram/zendaya

The 26-year-old showed off her rather unique choice of shoes on her Instagram story on Thursday.

In the snap, Zendaya paired wide-leg blue pants with the "controversial" footwear - white leather Tabi ballet slippers.

This style, which originated in Japan, includes a division at the top separating the big toe from the rest.

Per Glamour, the pair that the Euphoria star wore in the photo is Maison Margiela's Tabi Ballet Flats, which run for $690.

Though the unique look isn't beloved by everyone, it seems Zendaya's example may be enough to kick-start a real trend.