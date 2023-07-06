Zendaya's steamy new drama Challengers scores top spot at Venice Film Festival

Venice, Italy - Zendaya is officially returning to the Venice Film Festival as her buzzy new rom-com, Challengers , scores the opening slot in this year's line-up.

Zendaya's upcoming rom-com Challengers has earned the opening slot at Venice Film Festival on August 30. © IMAGO / Everett Collection

On Thursday, it was confirmed that the world premiere of the highly-anticipated movie will kick off the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 30.

The steamy flick follows Zendaya's character, Tashi, a tennis star who coaches her husband, Art (played by Mike Faist), in a Challengers tournament, where he faces off against Tashi's ex, Patrick (played by Josh O'Connor).

The messy love triangle was on full display in the fiery trailer, which debuted last month.

The Venice premiere comes before Challengers hit theaters everywhere on September 15.

In honor of the big festival slot, Zendaya got nostalgic on Instagram as she shared a photo from her memorable appearance in Venice to promote Dune in 2021.

"Venice...I'll see you soon, this time for @challengersmovie," the 26-year-old captioned the snap, which was a throwback from the Dune premiere.

Challengers is already making waves in the film industry, and the prime spot in Venice is sure to give the movie a major boost in the upcoming awards season.