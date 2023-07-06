Zendaya's steamy new drama Challengers scores top spot at Venice Film Festival
Venice, Italy - Zendaya is officially returning to the Venice Film Festival as her buzzy new rom-com, Challengers, scores the opening slot in this year's line-up.
On Thursday, it was confirmed that the world premiere of the highly-anticipated movie will kick off the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 30.
The steamy flick follows Zendaya's character, Tashi, a tennis star who coaches her husband, Art (played by Mike Faist), in a Challengers tournament, where he faces off against Tashi's ex, Patrick (played by Josh O'Connor).
The messy love triangle was on full display in the fiery trailer, which debuted last month.
The Venice premiere comes before Challengers hit theaters everywhere on September 15.
In honor of the big festival slot, Zendaya got nostalgic on Instagram as she shared a photo from her memorable appearance in Venice to promote Dune in 2021.
"Venice...I'll see you soon, this time for @challengersmovie," the 26-year-old captioned the snap, which was a throwback from the Dune premiere.
Challengers is already making waves in the film industry, and the prime spot in Venice is sure to give the movie a major boost in the upcoming awards season.
Zendaya's Challengers to take center stage in Venice
Director Luca Guadagnino, also known for his work on Call Me By Your Name and Bones and All, described the movie as "a modern bold story of youthful energy, love, and power," per AP.
"I can't wait for the Lido audience to dance across the notes of the soundtrack of Trent (Reznor) and Atticus (Ross) at the opening night of the 80th edition of the Mostra."
Challengers will be screened out of competition in Venice. The festival's full line-up will be revealed later this month.
Following Challengers, Zendaya will continue her big-screen return with Dune: Part Two, which hits theaters on November 3.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Everett Collection