Zendaya's top five most stunning red carpet looks!

By Kelly Christ

Zendaya is known for her incredible talent in the world of acting, but this multitalented star is also a force to be reckoned with on the fashion scene!

Zendaya has served up some killer fashion looks with the help of her stylist, Law Roach. © Collage: MOMODU MANSARAY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Robyn BECK / AFP & Emma McIntyre / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP The 26-year-old has developed a keen sense of style that sets her apart from her peers. With the help of her brilliant stylist Law Roach, Zendaya has crushed it on the red carpet time and time again. From grunge to glam, she's been able to pull off an impressive range of aesthetics, proving her versatility on and off screen! Selena Gomez Hailey Bieber goes into lockdown after TikTok shade from Selena Gomez! The Marvel star's fashion never misses a beat, and these looks are the best of the best.

Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Zendaya channeled the titular hero of Spider-Man: No Way Home for the movie's Los Angeles premiere. © VALERIE MACON / AFP Throughout the press tour for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Zendaya paid homage to the web-slinger and his supporting characters with several unique fashion looks. She channeled Doctor Octopus with a killer black gown adorned with a gold spine, and she even paid tribute to the Green Goblin's classic purple-and-green color palette with a dapper suit on the Graham Norton Show. The Euphoria actor ended her impressive series of looks with one to top them all! Celebrities Milla Jovovich shares emotional poem in launch of unique dress to raise money for Ukraine For the film's Los Angeles premiere, Zendaya donned a black lace headpiece modeled after the hero's famous mask along with the floor-length sheer dress draped in black webs. Seamlessly blending comic books and high fashion, this sultry, custom Valentino look was truly one for the ages!

78th Venice Film Festival (2021)

Zendaya wore a figure-hugging nude dress to the Venice Film Festival in 2021. © MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP Zendaya had another memorable rotation of looks for the Dune press tour, including a killer metallic Vivienne Westwood number and a luxurious white ensemble that earned her a sweet shoutout from boyfriend Tom Holland. The tour included one of her most impressive outfits ever at the movie's premiere at the 78th Venice Film Festival. The Replay singer joined co-star Timothée Chalamet on the red carpet with a stunning nude gown that mimicked wet fabric clinging to her skin. She paired the leather Balmain dress with a matching wet hairstyle and an eye-catching emerald necklace. The unique high fashion moment was a stellar choice to celebrate to the sci-fi epic!

94th Academy Awards (2022)

Zendaya rocked a bejeweled two-piece number to the 94th Academy Awards. © EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Zendaya paired business with glamour in a show-stopping two-piece ensemble for the 94th Academy Awards red carpet. The look featured a cropped white blouse paired with a shimmering silver skirt. The skirt's stunning train and matching bracelet elevated the look to make it the perfect choice for Hollywood's biggest night. Zendaya's outstanding Oscars look was a custom design from Valentino, with jewelry from Bulgari.

2018 Met Gala

Zendaya honored the Met Gala's "Heavenly Bodies" theme with a tribute to Joan of Arc. © THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Celebrities far too often fail to follow the Met Gala dress code, but the same certainly can't be said for Zendaya! For 2018's "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme, the former Disney darling wore a medieval metallic look inspired by Joan of Arc. Zendaya paired the armored gown with a cropped red bob with short bangs. The suitably divine look was a custom creation from the legendary Versace.



93rd Academy Awards (2021)

Zendaya wore an eye-catching Valentino gown to the 93rd Academy Awards. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Zendaya nailed the 93rd Academy Awards red carpet with a massive pop of color. Her cut-out yellow gown, designed by Valentino, was paired with Bulgari diamonds and effortlessly glam beachy waves. The Malcolm & Marie star's stylist, Law Roach, revealed via Instagram that the sultry look drew inspiration from Cher's iconic fashion from the 1970s. The bright get-up was perfect for the evening, where Zendaya served as a presenter.