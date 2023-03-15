Zendaya's stylist Law Roach shocks fans with unexpected announcement

Los Angeles, California - Hollywood stylist Law Roach, widely known as the mastermind behind Zendaya 's best fashion moments, shocked fans with a retirement announcement on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old has worked with the 26-year-old Euphoria star since she was just 14.

The pair proved to be a match made in style heaven, as Roach's guidance has helped cement the actor as a powerhouse on the red carpet.

After sharing photos of his work at this year's Oscars, the stylist took everyone by surprise with a photo that said simply, "RETIRED."

"My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who've supported me and my career over the years," he wrote in the Instagram caption. "Every person that trusted me with their image, I'm so grateful for you all."



Roach sparked further speculation with his statement, hinting at some serious tension behind the scenes.



"If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it's not! The politics , the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I'm out," Roach said.

In the wake of his unexpected departure, fans are theorizing about what may have gone down.