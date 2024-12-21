Christmas 2024 gift guide: The best books to give dad this holiday season

In honor of the holiday season, TAG24 has compiled a gift guide filled with thrilling reads across several genres that dads are sure to love.

By Kelly Christ

The countdown to Christmas is winding down, and if you're still scrambling for the best gift for the dads in your life, look no further!

Books make the perfect Christmas gift. © Collage: Unsplash/@lasse_bergqvist & @rumandraisin There's no better way to escape the winter cold than to curl up with a good book! With so many exciting book releases in the past few years, there are plenty of strong contenders for the perfect book to gift this Christmas. If you're looking for the ideal read to give as a present for your dad, TAG24 has put together the best picks for this holiday season! These thrilling reads span different genres and are sure to keep fathers turning pages.

The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson

The Splendid and the Vile is a nonfiction book about Winston Churchill and World War II. © screenshot/Instagram/@bluecottagedoor The Splendid and the Vile is the perfect gift for the history-buff dad in your life. Using personal diaries, intelligence reports, and more, Larson dives deep into Winston Churchill's time as prime minister amid the outbreak of World War II. His gripping writing style makes this nonfiction read so poignant and addictive that it truly reads like a gripping work of fiction.

The Night Shift by Alex Finlay

The Night Shift is perfect for fans of thrillers. © screenshot/Instagram/@jrosereads The Night Shift is the latest chilling thriller from Alex Finlay. The story begins on New Year's Eve in 1999 at a Blockbuster Video in New Jersey where an attack leaves three teenage employees dead and just one survivor. 15 years later, a near-identical crime occurs at an ice cream shop. The investigation into these terrifying attacks begins a twisting tale that will have readers absolutely hooked.

Born a Crime by Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah's Born a Crime is a testament of gratitude and love for his mother. © screenshot/Instagram/@thisbeereads Trevor Noah's Born a Crime perfectly combines his wit and humor with a powerful story of resilience. The memoir centers primarily around Noah's mother as she raised him during the apartheid era in South Africa. His mother is an unforgettable example of strength as she fearlessly protects her children and survives the unthinkable. Born a Crime is a perfect gift for any fan of Noah's work in comedy, but it is a tale of courage that will resonate with every reader.

Beartown by Fredrik Backman

Beartown is written by Fredrik Backman, known for his other novel A Man Called Ove. © screenshot/Instagram/@bexoverbooked A high school hockey team breathes life into a tight-knit community in Beartown, Fredrik Backman's poignant novel. When the team is rocked by shocking accusations, loyalties are tested as the team members and their families reckon with disturbing truths. An unforgettable tale that analyzes human emotions and character as much as the psychology of sports, Beartown is an excellent gift for the winter season.

All of the Marvels: A Journey to the Ends of the Biggest Story Ever Told by Douglas Wolk

All of the Marvels is perfect for fans of comic books and Marvel Cinematic Universe. © screenshot/Instagram/@allofthemarvels If your dad is a fan of the Marvel universe, All of the Marvels by Douglas Wolk is a must-buy. The book recounts Wolk's impressive journey through every issue of Marvel comics in an attempt to understand and analyze the more extensive journey of the universe. All of the Marvels provides an essential foundation for understanding the cultural impact of the Marvel comic universe.