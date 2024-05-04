Exclusive: Author Emiko Jean on chilling new mystery The Return of Ellie Black

New York, New York - Emiko Jean has penned her first adult thriller with The Return of Ellie Black, and she spoke with TAG24 about the story behind this game-changing new mystery.

New York Times best-selling author Emiko Jean sat down with TAG24 to dish on her debut adult thriller, The Return of Ellie Black. © Courtesy of Kathleen Carter

Jean, the New York Times best-selling author of Tokyo Ever After, dives into the world of adult thrillers with The Return of Ellie Black, which arrives on May 7.

As she searched for inspiration for the novel, Jean tapped into her own "fascination" with true crime stories.

"In particular, I have always really been drawn to stories about kidnap victims who've returned, so stories like JC Dugard, Elizabeth Smart, and Amanda Berry," Jean told TAG24.

Avid mystery readers will be familiar with the popular "missing girl" trope, but The Return of Ellie Black turns the usual narrative on its head by focusing on a reappearance rather than a disappearance.

Her interest in stories of return, Jean says, was sparked by a curiosity about the "endurance of the human spirit" and learning how people manage to "survive something that might have otherwise destroyed them."

Trauma is a key player in The Return of Ellie Black, as Detective Chelsey Calhoun, who is tasked with investigating Ellie's case, is still haunted by the disappearance of her younger sister years prior.

Chelsey's perspective sets the stage for a number of important reflections on how such cases are handled and the persistent societal issues that continue to put women at risk.