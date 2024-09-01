Exclusive: Author Sandra Block talks true crime-inspired thriller The Bachelorette Party

New York, New York - Author Sandra Block has penned a twisty, true-crime-inspired thriller that will have readers absolutely hooked this fall, and she spilled the secrets of the buzzy new mystery in an exclusive chat with TAG24 NEWS.

Author Sandra Block spoke with TAG24 NEWS to dish on the creative process behind her buzzy new mystery, The Bachelorette Party. © Courtesy of Taylor Brightwell

Block's newest novel, which hits bookstores on September 3, depicts one nightmare of a bachelorette party as true crime journalist and bride-to-be Alex heads to a remote cabin with her closest pals.

Her friends have opted to channel her macabre interests in their party planning, booking a special stay at a hunting lodge that was the sight of a grisly murder committed by the famous 666 Killer.

But when Alex wakes up the next morning, there's blood splattered across the scene, and her friends have vanished.

The book takes on dual timelines, alternating between Alex at the bachelorette party and months earlier when she was busy researching the enigmatic serial killer.

"You kind of understand the future from reading the past, so I find that fascinating, that interplay of the past and the present," Block told TAG24.

While Alex's line of work may seem too dark for most of us to handle, it's no secret that true crime media has taken over the pop culture zeitgeist over the past decade. To Block, this obsession with the darker side of humanity comes as no surprise.