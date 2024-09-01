Book Release Radar: Most anticipated reads of September 2024

September 2024 boasts a number of exciting book releases from fan-favorite authors that are sure to keep you busy as the weather cools back down.

By Kelly Christ

Outdoor reading season may be coming to a close, but there are plenty of exciting new book releases to help you seamlessly transition into your Rory Gilmore bookworm era this fall!

September 2024 boasts a number of exciting book releases from fan-favorite authors that are sure to keep you busy as the weather cools back down. © Unsplash/@alisaanton The dog days of summer are wrapping up and the PSLs are coming out because it's finally time to welcome autumn! September boasts a number of exciting releases from fan-favorite authors that are sure to keep you busy as the weather cools back down. Whether you're looking for a twisty mystery or a sprawling historical adventure, there's something for every reader this month. Cardi B Pregnant Cardi B and Offset reunite for son's birthday amid ongoing divorce Here are our most anticipated reads coming your way in September 2024!

The Bachelorette Party by Sandra Block

The Bachelorette Party by Sandra Block will be released on September 3. © Courtesy of Taylor Brightwell Sandra Block's The Bachelorette Party sees a true crime journalist get more than she bargained for when her friends plan to throw her bachelorette bash at the site of a grisly murder in this pulse-pounding thriller. As the group is snowed in at the remote cabin, bride-to-be Alex awakens to find her friends missing and blood splattered at the scene. The situation leads Alex to wonder whether the infamous 666 killer may have made a return to the scene of his infamous crime. Britney Spears Emma Roberts addresses Britney Spears biopic rumors: "Maybe it'll come true" But with her own investigation raising questions about the supposed murderers, the case proves to be anything but open-and-shut. The Bachelorette Party arrives on September 3.

The Booklover's Library by Madeline Martin

The Booklover's Library by Madeline Martin will be released on September 10. © Courtesy of Kathleen Carter Historical fiction fans are in for a treat with the latest release from author Madeline Martin, The Booklover's Library. Set in Nottingham, England, amid the beginnings of World War II, the novel follows a widow named Emma who begins working at the Boots' Booklover's Library in order to provide for her young daughter, Olivia. As the war escalates, Olivia is evacuated from the region, leading Emma to find comfort in the shop's books and quirky residents who love them. The Booklover's Library brilliantly illustrates the power of literature and, most importantly, the vital community that it can provide. The Booklover's Library will be released on September 10.

The Lightning Bottles by Marissa Stapley

The Lightning Bottles by Marissa Stapley hits bookstores September 24. © Courtesy of Hannah Bishop Perfect for fans of Daisy Jones & The Six, Marissa Stapley's The Lightning Bottles follows the rise – and fall – of a popular rock duo in the 1990s. After the sudden disappearance of Elijah Hart, the other half of The Lightning Bottles, his wife Jane, is left to battle the fury of fans and the media alike. Jane, having been unfairly blamed for Elijah's struggles, decides to escape by taking up residence in a remote part of Germany – only to find an unexpected glimmer of hope suggesting Elijah may not be gone after all. The Lightning Bottles hits bookstores September 24.

Intermezzo by Sally Rooney

Sally Rooney is the bestselling author of Normal People, Conversations with Friends, and more. © Screenshot/Instagram/@fsgbooks Sally Rooney, the acclaimed author behind bestsellers Normal People and Conversations with Friends, returns this fall with Intermezzo. The novel follows brothers Peter and Ivan, who enter an unexpected and poignant stage of life following the death of their father. Peter, a successful lawyer, finds himself struggling amid the grief and is torn between romances with two quite different women. Twenty-two-year-old Ivan, meanwhile, explores a new and intense connection with an older woman named Margaret. Exploring the unique pain and possibility of the moment, Intermezzo is another emotionally resonant and ultimately unforgettable read from Sally Rooney. Intermezzo will be released on September 24.