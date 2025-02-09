Exclusive: Seraphina Nova Glass on the twists and turns of Nothing Ever Happens Here

New York, New York - Author Seraphina Nova Glass takes readers into a snowy Minnesotan town where dark secrets emerge from the shadows in Nothing Ever Happens Here. In an exclusive chat with TAG24 NEWS, Glass teased why these twisty thriller is a must-read of 2025.

Author Seraphina Nova Glass sat down with TAG24 NEWS to spill the secrets of her twisty new thriller, Nothing Ever Happens Here, debuting on Feburary 11. © Courtesy of Cheryl Lee

Following three unique protagonists, Nothing Ever Happens Here – hitting bookstores on February 11 – sees a small town rocked by a brutal attack on a young mother named Shelby.

More than a year later, things seem to have finally calmed down – until Shelby receives an anonymous note from her attacker.

But it isn't just the reader who is keen on solving the mystery, as Nothing Ever Happens Here features a cast of savvy senior citizens who put a spotlight on the case through a viral podcast.

"There's something about the story that lends itself to so many interesting angles when you drop the reader into a really strange community of people," Glass told TAG24 of the gang living at a senior living center.

"I don't think there was any kind of point I was trying to make other than that they're capable seniors, that they can handle social media, that they're not sort of just left to their own devices at the community center doing jigsaw puzzles," she adds.

"They're really out there in their lives, making stuff happen."

But cracking the case proves to be no small task for this Scooby-Doo-esque crew, as the secrets at the heart of Nothing Ever Happens Here unravel in twists and turns that will have readers on the edge of their seats.