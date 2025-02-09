Exclusive: Seraphina Nova Glass on the twists and turns of Nothing Ever Happens Here
New York, New York - Author Seraphina Nova Glass takes readers into a snowy Minnesotan town where dark secrets emerge from the shadows in Nothing Ever Happens Here. In an exclusive chat with TAG24 NEWS, Glass teased why these twisty thriller is a must-read of 2025.
Following three unique protagonists, Nothing Ever Happens Here – hitting bookstores on February 11 – sees a small town rocked by a brutal attack on a young mother named Shelby.
More than a year later, things seem to have finally calmed down – until Shelby receives an anonymous note from her attacker.
But it isn't just the reader who is keen on solving the mystery, as Nothing Ever Happens Here features a cast of savvy senior citizens who put a spotlight on the case through a viral podcast.
"There's something about the story that lends itself to so many interesting angles when you drop the reader into a really strange community of people," Glass told TAG24 of the gang living at a senior living center.
"I don't think there was any kind of point I was trying to make other than that they're capable seniors, that they can handle social media, that they're not sort of just left to their own devices at the community center doing jigsaw puzzles," she adds."They're really out there in their lives, making stuff happen."
But cracking the case proves to be no small task for this Scooby-Doo-esque crew, as the secrets at the heart of Nothing Ever Happens Here unravel in twists and turns that will have readers on the edge of their seats.
Small town secrets turn deadly in Nothing Ever Happens Here
Along with Shelby's unsolved attack, the novel also sees her friend Mack grappling with the disappearance of her husband, Leo.
As with any good thriller, Glass manages to weave together this intricate web of secrets in seamless fashion – but it required quite a bit of planning!
Glass took a detective's approach to plotting, telling TAG24: "I have a wall in my office, and I actually printed out images.
"There's a lot of characters, so I would do chalk strings from one to another."
From there, she crafted the connections, twists, and secrets that gradually come together over the course of the novel.
Despite its dark storylines, Glass describes Nothing Ever Happens Here as a form of escapism, one that's continued to be remarkably popular in the era of Gone Girl and My Favorite Murder.
"We always joke about why it's so relaxing to watch Law and Order, and with any murder show, there's the woman poisoning her husband with antifreeze, and we're just in bed with our slippers and popcorn," she says.
"I think we like a thrill – it's an adrenaline rush," Glass continues. "People are always looking for that safe danger in escapism."
