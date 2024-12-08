Exclusive: Author Darby Kane dishes on addictive new mystery novel What the Wife Knew

New York, New York - Author Darby Kane has woven a twisted tale of blackmail and deceit in her new mystery , What the Wife Knew, and she sat down with TAG24 NEWS to spill the secrets behind this month's buzziest thriller.

Author Darby Kane sat down with TAG24 NEWS to dish on her new thriller, What the Wife Knew, which will be released on December 10. © Courtesy of Mary Interdonati

"I'd never attended a funeral before, but I needed to be in the room for this one, mostly to make sure the jacka** in the casket stayed dead."

And so begins Darby Kane's latest murder mystery, setting the stage for a trope-defying tale that will have readers on the edge of their seats.

The novel, which hits bookstores on December 10, follows a woman named Addison, who has just married the renowned Dr. Richmond Dougherty.

But their fairytale marriage is built on anything but love – Addison has vowed to get the ultimate revenge on Richmond for the dark secrets of his past, and someone has beaten her to the punch.

When Richmond is found dead, all eyes turn to Addison, but how can she prove she wasn't the one to murder the husband she had planned to kill?

Speaking to TAG24, Kane explained that she set out to explore the influence of "toxic" family dynamics through the character of Addison.

"I've been writing thrillers for a couple of years, and this is the first one I ever wrote in first person," Kane explained. "I really wanted to write about someone who comes from a toxic family situation – like over the top toxic family situation – and has tried kind of for years to get out of it but can't."

As dramatic as Addison's murderous plan to "ruin" Richmond is, Kane wanted to make sure the character was grounded in motivations that everyday readers could still relate to (albeit likely not with the same conclusion.)

"She's not evil. Addison is just basically a person who feels like she's stuck, and she's doing the best that she can," Kane said.