How to watch Macy's 2024 Thanksgiving Day Parade
New York, New York - Here's everything you need to know to watch as New York City's famous Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade rolls through the heart of Manhattan on Thursday!
The 98th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature 22 big balloons and 34 fab floats.
There will also be 7 wheeled "balloonicles" – AKA balloon vehicles – which are an invention of Macy's circa 2018.
The parade – which will also feature 28 exciting entertainers, 11 musical marching bands, 28 clown crews, and 11 performance groups – will also showcase musical performances from stars like Jennifer Hudson, Charli D'Amelio, Idina Menzel, and The Temptations, plus more!
Actor Alison Brie will cut the ribbon to kick off the festivities, and viewers can catch performances from Broadway musicals Death Becomes Her, Hell's Kitchen, and The Outsiders along with the famous Radio City Rockettes.
Members of the WNBA championship-winning New York Liberty and their fan-favorite mascot, Ellie the Elephant, will also be making appearances!
The forecast is calling for rain, so bring your raincoats, ponchos, or umbrellas!
Where to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City
The parade will start out on West 77th Street & Central Park West at 8:30 AM ET and end its route at Macy's Herald Square flagship store on 34th Street at 12:00 PM ET.
With 2.5 miles of designated public viewing along the 2024 route, people are advised to come as early as 6 AM to secure the best spots.
Some of the most sought-after views are along Central Park West from West 75th to West 61st Streets (but note that there is no public viewing on Central Park West between West 59th and West 60th Streets.)
Another great area is the stretch of West 59th to West 38th Street (avoid the area on 6th Avenue between West 38th Street, where view is limited.)
How to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on TV and streaming
For those unable to see the magical parade in person, the event will also be available to catch via live TV and streaming.
You can tune into the parade live on Thursday, November 28 at 8:30 AM ET on NBC with a simulcast streaming on Peacock.
An encore presentation of the parade will be shown on NBC at 2 PM ET.
Cover photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc./AFP Eugene Gologursky / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP