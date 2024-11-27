How to watch Macy's 2024 Thanksgiving Day Parade

New York, New York - Here's everything you need to know to watch as New York City 's famous Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade rolls through the heart of Manhattan on Thursday!

Tom Turkey by Macy's appears during the 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023, in New York City. © Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc./AFP Eugene Gologursky / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 98th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature 22 big balloons and 34 fab floats.

There will also be 7 wheeled "balloonicles" – AKA balloon vehicles – which are an invention of Macy's circa 2018.

The parade – which will also feature 28 exciting entertainers, 11 musical marching bands, 28 clown crews, and 11 performance groups – will also showcase musical performances from stars like Jennifer Hudson, Charli D'Amelio, Idina Menzel, and The Temptations, plus more!

Actor Alison Brie will cut the ribbon to kick off the festivities, and viewers can catch performances from Broadway musicals Death Becomes Her, Hell's Kitchen, and The Outsiders along with the famous Radio City Rockettes.

Members of the WNBA championship-winning New York Liberty and their fan-favorite mascot, Ellie the Elephant, will also be making appearances!

The forecast is calling for rain, so bring your raincoats, ponchos, or umbrellas!