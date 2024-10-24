New York Liberty receives hero's welcome with ticker-tape parade for WNBA title!

New York, New York - The New York Liberty celebrated their first-ever WNBA championship title with an epic ticker-tape parade in Lower Manhattan , and TAG24 NEWS was live on the scene to catch all the action!

(From l. to r.) New York LIberty stars Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, and Breanna Stewart received immense love from fans who flocked to the team's first-ever ticker-tape parade celebration. © Collage: TAG24 / Kelly Christ

Thursday's parade welcomed Liberty stars Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart, and many more as fans lined up on Broadway to get a glimpse of the team.

Empire State of Mind bumped through the speakers as confetti and sea-foam-green ribbons were thrown from the surrounding buildings.

Excited fans greeted the athletes – plus the team's beloved mascot, Ellie the Elephant – with raucous cheers.

Stewart and MVP Jonquel Jones got particularly warm welcomes as they descended down the barricaded streets on their very own solo floats.

The championship win – the first in franchise history – was a long time coming, but for many fans, it was still perfect timing.

29-year-old Caoimhe – who has been attending Liberty games since 2022 – gushed over the sense of community that the team has fostered, an intimate vibe that she says hasn't been lost amid their recent surge in popularity.

"It's such a cool thing to see. When I went to my first game, we were very close – very cheap seats. They hadn't even opened up the upper section because it wasn't filling out that much," she told TAG24. "And now, two years later, it was over 18,000 people, and they set a record for a home game attendance!"

This surge in popularity, driven in large part by the immense hype around superstar rookies like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, is something that Caoimhe – who is an athlete herself – says she's been waiting for her whole life.