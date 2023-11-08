Iron Flame: Book recommendations for fans of Fourth Wing

Iron Flame, the highly-anticipated sequel to Fourth Wing, has finally arrived, and if you're already desperate for another great fantasy book, look no further.

By Kelly Christ

Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros, the sequel to the ultra-popular Fourth Wing, was released on November 7. Rebecca Yarros has taken social media by storm with her buzzworthy fantasy series, which began with the release of Fourth Wing in April. The "romantasy" novel follows Violet Sorrengail, a 20-year-old who has begun her first year at an elite war college training as a dragon rider. Thus sets the stage for a life-or-death battle to graduate as the fighting comes closer and closer to home. And when Violet grows suspicious of the leadership she's always followed, the lethal stakes mount even higher. Thankfully, fans can finally get their hands on the second installment of The Empyrean series, Iron Flame, and if you've already made your way through the sequel, here are TAG24's picks for the books you should try next.

A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas

A Court of Thorns and Roses is a fantasy series by Sarah J. Maas, which is perfect for fans of Fourth Wing. © Screenshot/Instagram/readwithasha If you discovered Fourth Wing through BookTok, you're probably also familiar with A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, affectionately tossed around as "ACOTAR" by bookworms across the app. The fan-favorite fantasy kicks off as a retelling of Beauty and the Beast, instead following a young huntress named Feyre who is taken by a beastly captor - a faerie named Tamlin. As the truths Feyre held about the faerie world unravel, the scene is set for a thrilling five-book series that will perfectly fill the void left behind after Iron Flame.

Divine Rivals by Rebecca Ross

Divine Rivals by Rebecca Ross features an enemies-to-lovers romantic arc, just like Fourth Wing. © Screenshot/Instagram/janaandbooks For readers who loved the enemies-to-lovers romance of Fourth Wing, Divine Rivals by Rebecca Ross should be at the top of your TBR. The Letters of Enchantment series begins amid a battle between gods, following 18-year-old Iris, who hopes to send her brother, who has gone missing on the frontlines, letters. The messages then accidentally wind up in the hands of her rival, Roman, who decides to respond to her, sparking a powerful bond between the pair amid the rising stakes around them. Be sure to pick this one up soon, as its sequel, Ruthless Vows, is set for release this December.

The Cruel Prince by Holly Black

The Cruel Prince is the first in Holly Black's The Folk of the Air series. © Screenshot/Instagram/nverjudgeabook Another queen of BookTok fantasies is Holly Black, and her stand-out novel The Cruel Prince is the perfect dark fantasy for readers nursing an Iron Flame hangover. The first installment in The Folk of the Air series, The Cruel Prince, follows Jude, whose parents were killed when she was just seven. She's then taken to live at the High Court of the Faerie with her two sisters, and a threat against the trio soon brings Jude face to face with the wicked Prince Cardan. Black's series has expanded into a thrilling trilogy that will have you hooked from the first page!

Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo

Ninth House is the first adult novel from Six of Crows author Leigh Bardugo. © Screenshot/Instagram/fancifulpages If you loved Fourth Wing's cutthroat collegiate setting, Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo will bring you right back into that atmosphere with an extra dark academia flair. Set amid the secret societies of Yale University, the novel follows Alex, a new student who was recruited as part of the Lethe House, which monitors the arcane activities of the others. When Alex is pulled into a new murder case in the community, her past comes back to haunt her as she looks to protect her future in Lethe and discovers the extent of her special - and possibly sinister - abilities.