Book release radar: Most anticipated reads of November 2023

By Kelly Christ

As the cold weather rolls in, there's no better time to pick up a good book, and November's thrilling new releases have something for everyone!

November boasts a number of exciting releases, including a few long-awaited sequels. © Unsplash/@dearseymour November will mark the debut of a number of highly-anticipated reads. From long-awaited sequels to fresh new reads, this month has everything a bookworm needs to prepare for the looming winter weather. Chilling mysteries perfect for Scorpio season, swoon-worthy romances, and revealing celebrity memoirs round out the hottest new releases of the penultimate month. These are the November 2023 book releases that should be at the top of your TBR!

Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros

Iron Flame is the highly-anticipated sequel to Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros. © Screenshot/Instagram/nerdette.recs Fourth Wing has taken BookTok by storm since its release in April, and Rebecca Yarros is gearing up to bless fans with the highly-anticipated sequel to the viral fantasy romance. Iron Flame will mark the second installment in the quickly expanding The Empyrean saga that launched with Fourth Wing. The series follows 20-year-old Violet Sorrengail, a student training to become a dragon rider at the cutthroat Basgiath War College. With steamy romance, high-stakes action, and, of course, plenty of dragons, readers shouldn't wait to dive into this series! Iron Flame hits bookstores on November 7.

The Olympian Affair by Jim Butcher

Acclaimed fantasy author returns with The Olympian Affair on November 7. © TAG24 / Kelly Christ Acclaimed fantasy author Jim Butcher returns with The Olympian Affair, the long-awaited sequel to 2015's The Aeronaut's Windlass. Butcher teased the novel in an exclusive interview with TAG24, assuring fans there will be "more airships and talking cats" in the second go-around. The steampunk fantasy series, titled The Cinder Spires, is set in a world in which the surface has become inhospitable, leaving humanity residing high above in the titular Spires. Facing the prospect of open war, The Olympian Affair is set to be a thrilling sequel to this fan-favorite series. The Olympian Affair will be released on November 7.

Check & Mate by Ali Hazelwood

The Love Hypothesis author Ali Hazelwood will make her YA debut with Check & Mate. © Screenshot/Instagram/pageturnersandplants BookTok-viral romance author Ali Hazelwood is diving into the world of YA literature with Check & Mate, a sweet new love story following two rival chess players. Mallory Greenleaf has had enough of chess, but she agrees to one final tournament before she bids farewell. She faces off against the "Bad Boy" of the chess world, Nolan Sawyer, easily defeating the world champ in a shocking upset. The match alters both of their lives as Mallory decides to take advantage of the win and the opportunities chess can afford, while Nolan finds himself inexplicably drawn to his rival. Check & Mate arrives on November 7.

My Name is Barbra by Barbra Streisand

Theater icon Barbra Streisand will tell her life story in her own words with My Name is Barbra. © IMAGO / Gemini Collection Broadway legend Barbra Streisand is taking her life story into her own hands with the highly-anticipated memoir My Name is Barbra. The tell-all clocks in at a whopping 1,040 pages, ensuring that fans will certainly have the chance to learn all of the biggest secrets of the stage icon. The book will be the first biography to come from Streisand herself and follows her early days struggling to score her big break through to many of her most memorable successes in the industry. My Name Is Barbra comes out on November 7.

The Mystery Guest by Nita Prose

The Mystery Guest by Nita Prose is a standalone sequel to The Maid. © Screenshot/Instagram/reannecanread Mystery fans are in for quite the treat thanks to Nita Prose's follow-up to The Maid, The Mystery Guest. The sequel is a standalone story that follows Molly Gray from the first installment as the new Head Maid is pulled into the case of the suspicious death of mystery author JD Grimthorpe. Molly must discover who is responsible for the crime in order to protect the hotel, and she just might have to dig up the secrets of her past to do so.