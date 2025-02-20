James Bond franchise taken over by Amazon in shock shake-up!

Los Angeles, California - Amazon MGM Studios will take creative control of the James Bond film franchise following a landmark joint venture agreement with longtime producers Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, the parties announced Thursday.

The deal is a major shift in the governance of one of cinema's most valuable properties, though Wilson and Broccoli's company will remain co-owners of the franchise through the new venture, a statement said.

The agreement coincides with the retirement of Wilson and Broccoli from active production of the Bond films.

Wilson, whose career with 007 spans nearly 60 years, said he would focus on "art and charitable projects," while Broccoli announced plans to pursue other ventures following the conclusion of No Time to Die.

"We are honored to continue this treasured heritage," said Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, noting the franchise's six-decade impact on filmed entertainment.

The deal builds on Amazon's 2022 acquisition of MGM, which included distribution rights to Bond's extensive back catalog.