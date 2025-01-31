February movie + TV releases: Captain America, Love Hurts, and more pack a punch!

From Captain America: Brave New World to season 3 of Prime Video's Invincible, this month has plenty in store for the entertainment lovers out there!

By Elyse Johnson

There's a whole lotta lovin' on the way with these fresh movies and TV shows coming this February!

This February, Anthony Mackie takes the reins in his first official Captain America movie. © IMAGO / Capital Pictures It's a brave new world as the second month of 2025 brings sizzling new releases for all entertainment lovers. The annual love holiday isn't the only exciting thing coming this February, with Anthony Mackie making his official debut as the next Captain America, plus a killer (literally!) Valentine's Day movie. It may be a a short month, but February is gearing up to be one for the books! Here are the top four movies and series coming this February that you can't miss!

Invincible Season 3

Invincible season 3 returns with the titular character's chapter taking a darker turn. © Screenshot/YouTube/AmazonPrimeVideo The adult superhero series returns for its third season following the shocking season 2 finale. Invincible follows the adventures of Mark Grayson, AKA Invincible, who navigates being both a superhero and a regular adult. Yet, season 3 will find Grayson's story taking a darker turn with new enemies on the rise and past foes looking to settle the score. But will the superhero also turn evil this time? Find out when Invincible season 3 premieres on Prime Video February 6!

Love Hurts

Ke Huy Quan is an ex-hitman whose past comes back to haunt him in this Valentine's Day action-comedy. © IMAGO/Landmark Media The upcoming action-comedy, inspired by Nazareth's classic hit, proves why love does indeed hurt! Ke Huy Quan plays a realtor named Marvin Gable, once a violent hitman, whose past comes back to haunt him when his former partner – played by Ariana DeBose – reveals that his brother is hunting him down. Will Gable reconcile with his brother in the name of love? Grab your loved ones and watch Love Hurts when it hits theaters everywhere on February 7.

Heart Eyes

Heart Eyes is coming for all couples this Valentine's Day, will they survive the night? © Screenshot/YouTube/SonyPictures Perhaps it's better to stay single this year? For the horror lovers out there, this slasher is right up your alley! Heart Eyes is the latest killer Valentine's Day flick that follows co-workers who are mistaken for a couple by a serial killer who has a vendetta against lovers. Will the "not" couple survive the most romantic night of the year? Don't fall in love this year – Heart Eyes is coming to theaters February 7.

Captain America: Brave New World

Anthony Mackie reprises his role as Sam Wilson – the new Captain America – who will have big shoes to fill in the next Marvel film. © IMAGO / Picturelux Welcome to a brave new world. Mackie reprises his role as Sam Wilson – now taking the mantle as Captain America – in the next Marvel Cinematic Universe film of Phase 5. With Steve Rogers gone, Sam Wilson has now stepped into the role of America's soldier, but tensions arise with the new President Thaddeus Ross – now played by Harrison Ford – plus international forces that threaten the stability of the world. Can the new Cap bring order to this new world?