Horror movies rule the box office on Halloween weekend

Los Angeles, California – New horror movie Five Nights at Freddy's shot to the top of the North American box office this Halloweekend, taking in an estimated $78 million – a frighteningly good opening for a film also available via streaming .

Cosplayers posed at g New York Comic Con 2023 as Roxanne Wolf from Five Nights at Freddy's, which started as a video game and has rocked the box office on Halloween weekend. © Collage: EUGENE GOLOGURSKY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & IMAGO / Pond5 Images

"This opening is fantastic," analyst David A. Gross said, adding that the film looks likely to rank just behind two Stephen King It movies among domestic horror-film openings.

Freddy's take, reported by industry watcher Exhibitor Relations, made it an instant winner for Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions, which spent just $20 million to make the video game-based film – which is also streaming on Universal's Peacock service.

Josh Hutcherson stars as a down-at-the-heels security guard working nights at an abandoned family entertainment center, where creepy animatronic characters spring murderously to life after dark.

Yet more spooky titles reigned at the box office this weekend, although Taylor Swift still managed to clinch a top spot.