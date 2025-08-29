Julia Roberts looks to "stir it up" with college-set cancel culture movie

Venice, Italy - Julia Roberts said she hoped to "stir it all up" for viewers of her new film about a college professor grappling with fraught campus politics, as the Hollywood star made her debut at the Venice Film Festival on Friday.

Julia Roberts made her Venice Film Festival debut with After the Hunt. © Tiziana FABI / AFP

The star walked the red carpet at the city's festival for the first time in her career at the premiere of After the Hunt, a cancel-culture and MeToo-themed psychological drama from Italian director Luca Guadagnino.

Early reviews could make difficult reading for the Pretty Woman actor, however. The Hollywood Reporter wondering how Guadagnino "could deliver something so dour and airless".

While Variety praised Roberts's performance, it nevertheless described the film as "muddled".

Roberts, speaking at a news conference Friday ahead of the premiere, said the film did not aim to answer questions, but provoke them.

She plays a Yale University professor haunted by a secret from her past after a student accuses one of her colleagues of sexual assault.

Questions over truth and fiction, and whether characters are reliable narrators, course through the film.

Touching on Gen-Z culture and the generational divide between students and professors, the Amazon-produced film has overtones of Todd Field's 2022 drama Tar, which earned Cate Blanchett a best actress award at Venice.

"Not everything is supposed to make you comfortable," Roberts's character in the film tells the student who claims she was assaulted.