Lady Gaga shines as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux trailer!

Los Angeles, California - Lady Gaga blew fans away as Harley Quinn in the trailer for the upcoming sequel movie , Joker: Folie à Deux!

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga (r.) take on Gotham and the world in the upcoming DC sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux. © Screenshot/YouTube/WarnerBros

For those who had any doubts about the 38-year-old pop star's take as the Joker's crazed, love-sick girlfriend, the joke's on you!

On Tuesday evening, Warner Bros. dropped the official first look at the anticipated DC sequel that sees Joaquin Phoenix reprising his Oscar-winning role as Arthur Fleck.

While the first film hinted that Phoenix's character would eventually become Batman's arch-nemesis, the sequel seems to solidify this by adding Gaga as the Joker's iconic love interest.

In the trailer, the Monster artist is seen as a fellow patient at Arkham Asylum rather than her character's original backstory as a psychiatrist.

It doesn't take long for sparks to fly between Harley and Arthur as the inmates are seen engaging in their musical fantasy while causing chaos and havoc in Gotham.

Since the trailer dropped, fans have not stopped raving over Gaga's haunting portrayal Check out fans' thoughts on the next Harley Quinn below!