Star Wars hero Luke Skywalker's medal for destroying Death Star goes up for sale

Los Angeles, California - A medal given to Luke Skywalker after he destroyed the Death Star in Star Wars is on sale for $300,000 to $600,000.

Luke Skywalker's Medal of Yavin is on sale in Los Angeles for $300,000 to $600,000. © IMAGO / Allstar

Propstore is selling the Medal of Yavin, which was worn by the future Jedi master Luke (Mark Hamill) during the first film in the franchise after he was presented with it by his sister Princess Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher).

The medal is also believed to have been worn by Harrison Ford – who played swashbuckling adventurer Han Solo – during rehearsals for the 1977 film, later retitled, Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.

Propstore claims it is the "first and only medal to be offered for public sale" after its team researched the prop, and said it comes from the collection of props master Gerard Bourke, who worked on the original Star Wars films.

In the movie, thanks to the efforts of rebels finding the plans for the Death Star, Luke blows up the planet-destroying weapon, which is later rebuilt in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return Of The Jedi.

After fan complaints that alien character Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) was not also given a medal, he was handed the bravery honor during 2019’s Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise Of Skywalker.