The Flash: Michael Keaton, Supergirl, and more stun fans in official trailer!

The long-awaited trailer for the upcoming DC movie The Flash is here, and it's left fans speechless!

Ezra Miller returns as Barry Allen, AKA The Flash, in the upcoming titular superhero movie. © imago/Everett Collection

Michael Keaton's Batman, Supergirl, and the return of the villainous General Zod? This flash gave tons to unpack.

During Sunday's Super Bowl game, DC fans got an extensive first look at the upcoming superhero flick The Flash, starring the controversial Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash.

The nearly three-minute trailer shows the lightning fast hero in a bit of a messy situation after tampering with time to stop the murder of his deceased mom.

Barry's actions clearly lead to dire consequences as the preview showed two Barrys, General Zod's reemergence, and Keaton reprising his 1989 role as Bruce Wayne/Batman.

Despite the time-bending trailer, fans remain torn over Miller's unhinged behavior and the fact execs have kept him in the franchise, despite it being reported that the actor is "fully committed" to their recovery.

Yet, everyone can't stop geeking out over Keaton's long-awaited return as the caped crusader after 30 years!