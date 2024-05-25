The Seed of the Sacred Fig: Why Iranian director of Cannes film favorite hid his identity

Cannes, France - A hard-hitting Iranian film about the country's women-led protests that has wowed Cannes was kept so secret that even its star didn't know who was making it for several months, she told the festival on Saturday.

Iranian director and producer Mohammad Rasoulof looks on during a press conference for the film The Seed of the Sacred Fig at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. © JULIE SEBADELHA / AFP

The Seed of the Sacred Fig has blown away critics at the Cannes Film Festival with its powerful depiction of a family torn apart by the "Women, Life, Freedom" protests that erupted in Iran in 2022.



It is considered a frontrunner for an award at the closing ceremony later on Saturday.

Its director, Mohammad Rasoulof, got the idea while serving time in prison for his previous uncompromising films and had to make it in extreme secrecy.

Setareh Maleki, who plays one of the daughters, said she was not afraid to get involved.

"I'm a bit crazy so choosing this role wasn't a problem for me," she told reporters in Cannes.

"I was the first or second person to join the team and for months, people didn't tell me who the director was in order to ensure the project remained safe."

"But I guessed it was Mohammad Rasoulof. Who (else) would have this courage?" she added.