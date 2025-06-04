From death row, Keith LaMar releases new music album with Catalan jazz star: "Impossible dream"

Youngstown, Ohio - A man on death row in the US and a Catalan jazz star who formed an unusual musical collaboration have released a second album together that rallies against capital punishment.

Spanish jazz pianist Albert Marques (r.) looks towards a video of Keith LaMar performing via an amplified telephone from the Ohio State Penitentiary, where he is sentenced to death. © ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP

Catalan musician Albert Marques and Keith LaMar, who performs over the phone from a maximum-security prison in Ohio, debuted their new work Live from Death Row at a gathering in New York last Friday.

On death row since 1995 after he was convicted of a crime he insists he did not commit, LaMar's execution is scheduled for January 13, 2027.

The album, which coincides with LaMar's 56th birthday, chronicles the civil and human rights struggle of Black people like himself. It features compositions by Marques with lyrics by LaMar, alongside classics such as Billie Holiday's Strange Fruit and Alabama by John Coltrane.

LaMar said that music "saved his life" during solitary confinement, particularly jazz tracks like those on Coltrane's 1964 album A Love Supreme.

"Music is the vehicle through which I've been able to resurrect my bid for freedom," he told AFP. "I love it when a plan comes together, when the stars align to bring to fruition a dream that didn't seem possible. That's what this live album is – an impossible dream."

It follows 2022's Freedom First, which turned into a clarion call for a fair retrial that could ultimately lead to LaMar's release.

"This music is about trust and faith (and) about stepping out even when you can't see the stairs and believing that your foot will find something solid to stand on," LaMar told AFP by email.