Music festivals seek greener footprint amid climate crisis

How have music festivals been affected by the raging climate crisis, and what does that mean for concert-goers and the celebrities performing there?

Festivalgoers dance as Ukranian DJ Daria Kolosova performs at The Temple stage at the end of the Glastonbury festival at Worthy Farm in the village of Pilton in Somerset, southwest England, on Monday. © OLI SCARFF / AFP

Three planes, 270 tons of equipment, 800 square meters of stage – the figures from Madonna's massive free concert in Rio in May sounded like they came from another age.

These days, megastars are usually keener to claim a smaller footprint.

Coldplay, who just headlined Glastonbury Festival in Britain, recently announced they had cut carbon emissions on their world tour by 59% compared with their last tour in 2016-17.

They have taken innovative steps including solar panels and even a special dance floor that generates electricity from the movement of the audience.

Critics point out they are still flying around on planes, and there was particular outrage in 2022 when they announced a partnership with Finnish oil giant Neste.

Though Neste promised to help them use sustainable biofuels, the Transport and Environment campaign group said Coldplay was being used by the oil firm as "useful idiots for greenwashing".