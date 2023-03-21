Music release radar: Albums and singles dropping March 20–26

It's a new week in music, which means new albums and single releases from the hottest names in the game. Check out the release dates on TAG24's radar.

By Taylor Kamnetz

It's a new week in music, which means new albums and single releases from the hottest names in the game such as Lana Del Rey, 6LACK, Rosalía, Leony, and more. Find out the music release dates on TAG24's radar March 20–26.

Fall Out Boy's eighth studio album is set to drop on Friday. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Spring has sprung, and with the changing of the seasons comes new music to get vibey with! Regardless of your preferred genre of choice, there's bound to be a release with your name on it. Artists like Lana Del Rey, 6LACK, Rosalía, Leony, Fall Out Boy, and more have new albums of sorts for fans to memorize, while the likings of Ellie Goulding, Hippo Campus, and Tessa Violet, amongst others, have new singles to throw on repeat. Taylor Swift Taylor Swift's stage dive in The Eras Tour mermaid moment sends TikTok swimming With so many music releases, it's easy to lose track of what's dropping and when.

Here are the album and single release dates on TAG24's radar this week.

Album releases: Lana Del Rey, 6LACK, Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro, Leony, Fall Out Boy, and Owl City

Lana Del Rey (l) and 6LACK are respectively dropping albums this week. © Collage: Monica Schippe & Jason Koerner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Lana Del Rey - Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd On Friday, Lana Del Rey is set to release her latest musical venture by way of her ninth album, Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd. The 16-track effort includes the previously released title track, which dropped in December 2022, and The Grants, which dropped on March 14. Lana Del Rey released two albums in 2021, Blue Banisters and Chemtrails Over The Country Club, the latter of which was co-produced by Jack Antonoff, who also helped produce her forthcoming album. 6LACK - Since I Have A Lover 6LACK's third album, Since I Have A Lover, is set to drop on Friday. The album's title track was released in March. Speaking of the song in a press release, 6LACK said it represents "the highs of having a healthy love, compressed into song format. It's a note to self that I'm no longer who I was or where I was and that there's a bigger purpose starting to reveal itself in the things I create," adding, "We are simply pushing love because it's needed." Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro - R∞Я On Friday, Spanish singer Rosalía & Puerto Rican music artist Rauw Alejandro will drop their collaborative EP titled R∞Я. Fans of both artists have been waiting for the pair to release an album together, and it's safe to say both of their bases – along with music lovers around the world – are beyond ready for the release of this EP. Leony - Somewhere In Between Leony will be releasing her debut album, Somewhere In Between, on Friday. The album's title track was released on January 6, and gives listeners a glimpse into her 25-year-old state of mind with lyrics like: "I stay the same won't change / I'm sick of playing these game / Got clarity inside of me I know who I am," it's safe to assume Leony has other lyrical truth bombs up her sleeve on Somewhere In Between. Fall Out Boy - So Much (for) Stardust Fall Out Boy is expected to release its eighth studio album, So Much (for) Stardust, on Friday. The album marks the band's first full-length release since 2018's Mania. If the preview they gave fans in January with the release of the album's lead single Love From The Other Side is any indication, So Much (for) Stardust may be Fall Out Boy's ode to their original sound. Owl City - Coco Moon Adam Young's electro-pop project Owl City is back and more Owl City than ever. On Friday, Owl City is expected to release its seventh album, Coco Moon. Speaking about the forthcoming effort on Twitter, Owl City said: "'Coco Moon' is a very Owl City album. It is quirky. It is odd. It is unapologetically myself. "I made an album that is exactly the way it was supposed to be, not an album that popular culture...or algorithms, or analytics, or anyone else on planet Earth told me to make. I wrote me. Average, ordinary, weird me."

Single releases: Ellie Goulding, LØLØ feat. girlfriends, The Japanese House, Hippo Campus, and Tessa Violet

Ellie Goulding is set to officially release her new single By The End Of The Night this week. © REBECCA SAPP / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP In addition to albums and EPs, there are a handful of songs that have dropped or are due for release this week. On Monday, The Japanese House released the track Boyhood, which seems to sonically align with the changing of the seasons. On Tuesday, LØLØ dropped her new collaborative effort featuring girlfriends called 5,6,7,8. In a release, LØLØ said, "'5,6,7,8' is about dancing around the truth and avoiding the inevitable with someone you love, but don’t want to let go (even though you probably should). You know it probably isn’t going to work out between you two, and that f*n sucks – so you try to avoid it… but that only makes things worse." Hippo Campus also jumped on the Tuesday release wagon with their new song Yippie Ki Yay along with an accompanying visualizer, as did Tessa Violet with a self-realization anthem called You Are Not My Friend. Then, on Wednesday, Ellie Goulding is set to officially release her new single By The End Of The Night, which she debuted for the first time live on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The song is the latest release from her delayed forthcoming album, Higher Than Heaven.