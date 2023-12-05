Music Release Radar: Hottest albums and singles dropping December 4 - 10

It's a brand new week in music with fresh releases from some of your favorite artists including Nicki Minaj, Tate McRae, Kylie Minogue, and more!

This week, prepare for brand new hits from artists like Nicki Minaj (l.), Tate McRae (center), and Lil Yachty (r.)! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@nickiminaj, @tatemcrae, & @lilyachty (TAG24 Edit)

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas – especially with these new music releases!

The spirit of the holiday season has taken over the world, leading tons of artists to dip into the pool of magic and drop some of the jolliest hits.

With albums from your favorites, including Car Seat Headrest, Kylie Minogue, Nicki Minaj, Night Lovell, and Tate McRae, we're sure you'll find something to love.

And, let's not forget about the singles coming from artists like Architects, The Crane Wives, Baby Bugs, Johnny Orlando, Southside, and Lil Yachty!

Aren't you even more pumped now?

Here's a list of the albums and singles on TAG24's radar this week.