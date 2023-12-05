Music Release Radar: Hottest albums and singles dropping December 4 - 10
It's a brand new week in music with fresh releases from some of your favorite artists including Nicki Minaj, Tate McRae, Kylie Minogue, and more!
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas – especially with these new music releases!
The spirit of the holiday season has taken over the world, leading tons of artists to dip into the pool of magic and drop some of the jolliest hits.
With albums from your favorites, including Car Seat Headrest, Kylie Minogue, Nicki Minaj, Night Lovell, and Tate McRae, we're sure you'll find something to love.
And, let's not forget about the singles coming from artists like Architects, The Crane Wives, Baby Bugs, Johnny Orlando, Southside, and Lil Yachty!
Aren't you even more pumped now?
Here's a list of the albums and singles on TAG24's radar this week.
Albums by Car Seat Headrest, Kylie Minogue, Nicki Minaj, Night Lovell, and Tate McRae
- Car Seat Headrest - Faces From the Masquerade - December 8
Rock band Car Seat Headrest is releasing a live album entitled Faces From the Masquerade.
The double album dropping this Friday captures the band's 2022 residency at Brooklyn Steel in New York, per Pitchfork.
- Kylie Minogue - Tension (The Extended Mixes) - December 8
Australian singer-songwriter and actor Kylie Minogue is set to drop a brand-new version of her chart-topping album Tension on Friday.
The album is set to include fan favorite Hold On to Now (Extended Mix) and special extended versions of all the tracks – including another fan fave, Padam Padam, per Official Charts.
- Nicki Minaj - Pink Friday 2 - December 8
On Friday, rap icon Nicki Minaj is releasing her fifth studio album Pink Friday 2.
"This album is just beyond anything I could have imagined," Nicki wrote in a tweet.
The 40-year-old star has been dropping a line from the lyrics on social media daily, and according to Billboard, the collection of songs is a certified classic the rapper can't wait to share with the Barbz.
- Night Lovell - I HOPE YOU'RE HAPPY - December 8
Canadian rapper and songwriter Night Lovell is dropping a new album called I HOPE YOU'RE HAPPY on Friday.
Per Genius, this is the artist's fifth studio album following his latest record, Just Say You Don't Care, in May of 2021.
- Tate McRae - THINK LATER - December 8
On Friday, rising pop star Tate McRae is releasing her sophomore album named THINK LATER.
The multi-platinum singer and songwriter performed one of the songs, Greedy, on Saturday Night Live a few weeks ago.
According to Live Nation, this new body of work explores the "all-too-relatable feelings of falling in love and embracing the raw emotions that you experience as a result of leading with your intuition and heart."
Singles by Architects, The Crane Wives, Baby Bugs, Johnny Orlando, as well as Southside and Lil Yachty
In addition to those fire albums we'll be receiving this week, there's also a ton of singles to get hyped up about!
First up is a single called Seeing Red from British metalcore band Architects, which dropped on Monday. The band, consisting of artists Dan Searle, Sam Carter, Alex Dean, and Adam Christianson, has also revealed the details of a 2024 North America tour, per Blabbermouth.
American indie folk band The Crane Wives is releasing their new single, The Well, on Friday. The song is harmonious and experimental with a darker and earthy tone, per Americana Highways.
Canadian YouTuber and singer-songwriter Johnny Orlando is releasing a new single, The Ride, Pt. 3, on Friday as well. The song is the third installment in Orlando's The Ride series and is sure to be another hit for the young star.
Lastly, rappers Southside and Lil Yachty are teaming up for a new fast-paced single, Gimme Da Lite, on Friday.
Happy listening!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@nickiminaj, @tatemcrae, & @lilyachty (TAG24 Edit)