Nicki Minaj spills the tea about her personal life, controversies, and comeback

Nicki Minaj opened up about her comeback album and her closely guarded personal life in a revealing interview with Vogue Magazine.

By Steffi Feldman

Los Angeles, California - The internet is buzzing after rap superstar Nicki Minaj opened up to Vogue Magazine about her closely-guarded personal life and comeback album on Thursday.

Nicki Minaj opens up about the struggles and rewards of family life

Nicki Minaj shares son "Papa Bear" with her husband, Kenneth Petty. © Screenshot/Instagram/@nickiminaj In September 2019, she posted a tweet saying, "I've decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now." Her fandom, known as the Barbz, was devastated, and the tweet soon disappeared. Minaj married her husband later that same year. The couple welcomed their son in 2020. Taylor Swift Taylor Swift parties with Brittany Mahomes ahead of Chiefs party "I think that deep down inside, I believed that once I had a family, I would just lose the desire to make music," she explained. Given the rollout of her new album, this has obviously not been the case. The Super Bass rapper added that it's important for her to stay grateful. She credits staying grounded to her son, who she calls Papa Bear, as his real name is not yet publicly known. "I look in my son’s face, and my whole soul lights up," she said. "There's no such thing as confidence in parenthood," she added, describing her journey as a first-time mother. "Every day a mom has to wake up and be a supermom no matter what they're faced with."