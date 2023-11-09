Nicki Minaj spills the tea about her personal life, controversies, and comeback
Los Angeles, California - The internet is buzzing after rap superstar Nicki Minaj opened up to Vogue Magazine about her closely-guarded personal life and comeback album on Thursday.
Thursday's bombshell interview comes as the 40-year-old Anaconda artist rolls out her first album in over five years, Pink Friday 2.
The new record – which is set to drop in December – takes its name from the artist's star-making debut 2010 album, Pink Friday.
Minaj has struggled with her public image in recent years after beginning her relationship with her controversial now-husband, Kenneth Petty.
The rapper also came under scrutiny in 2021 when she infamously tweeted about her unwillingness to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
"Every time I talk about politics, people get mad," Minaj told Vogue.
Nicki Minaj opens up about the struggles and rewards of family life
In September 2019, she posted a tweet saying, "I've decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now."
Her fandom, known as the Barbz, was devastated, and the tweet soon disappeared.
Minaj married her husband later that same year. The couple welcomed their son in 2020.
"I think that deep down inside, I believed that once I had a family, I would just lose the desire to make music," she explained.
Given the rollout of her new album, this has obviously not been the case.
The Super Bass rapper added that it's important for her to stay grateful. She credits staying grounded to her son, who she calls Papa Bear, as his real name is not yet publicly known. "I look in my son’s face, and my whole soul lights up," she said.
"There's no such thing as confidence in parenthood," she added, describing her journey as a first-time mother. "Every day a mom has to wake up and be a supermom no matter what they're faced with."
Whether she's putting on the Superman suit as Nicki Minaj or taking it off to be a supermom to Papa Bear, she's still one of the biggest in the rap game.
