Music Release Radar: Hottest albums and singles dropping October 30 - November 5

Fall season is packed with brand-new music from artists like Laufey, Marshmello, Dua Lipa, The Kid LAROI, and more!

Here's a list of the albums and singles on TAG24's radar this week.

If you already went trick or treating, it's time to grab the sweets and gear up for some serious ear candy this week.

Then we have bangin' singles from celebs like Bonnie McKee, Dua Lipa, Henry Moodie, and The Kid LAROI.

On the one hand, there are incredible new albums from artists including Laufey, Cher, IAN SWEET, Jessie James Decker, Jockstrap, Rebecca Sugar, and more.

Luckily for you, the start of November looks promising, with some cool surprises thrown in the mix.

It's peak fall time, which means there's nothing better than watching the leaves and the music drop at the same time!

Icelandic singer Laufey (l.) released a Spooky Edition for her newest album Bewitched on Tuesday, while IAN SWEET is releasing her newest album on Friday titled Sucker! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@laufey & @ian_sweeeeet

Laufey - Bewitched (Spooky Edition) - October 31

On Tuesday, which also happened to be Halloween, Icelandic singer-songwriter Laufey dropped Bewitched (Spooky Edition)!

Known for her ethereal and haunting melodies and vocals, this new album is perfect for those in a spooky mood.

Cher - Believe (25th Anniversary) - November 3

The iconic pop diva Cher is celebrating the 25th Anniversary of her Believe album with a deluxe edition that features 13 remastered remixes in triple LP, double CD, and digital download formats, as well as streaming, on Friday.

According to Billboard, the new version will contain all of the original songs, with remixes!

IAN SWEET - Sucker - November 3

Jilian Medford, better known by her stage name IAN SWEET, is dropping her newest album Sucker on Friday.

The indie rock artist wrote the album on a cross-country road trip.

"I was feeling very stuck in LA and was trying to get comfortable with spending more time alone again," she explained.

"I went there not knowing exactly what I wanted to do or make, but I knew I wanted to explore and get out of my comfort zone. I forced myself to make things on the spot, in the moment, and not overthink it too much," she said, per Brooklyn Vegan.



Jessie James Decker - Decker the Halls - November 3

Country music sensation Jessie James Decker is expected to drop a new version of Deck the Halls, entitled Decker the Halls, on Friday.

Jockstrap - I<3UQTINVU - November 3

London-based musical duo Jockstrap, known for their experimental and innovative sounds, is dropping a remixed version of their 2022 album, I Love You Jennifer B.

Titled I<3UQTINVU - which is short for I Love You Cutie, I Envy You - the new album is expected to drop on Friday with a feature from artists including Ian Starr, Ersatz, Kirin J Callinan, Babymorocco, and Coby Sey, per Pitchfork.

Kevin Abstract - Blanket - November 3

American rapper and former Brockhampton ringleader Kevin Abstract, born Clifford Ian Simpson, is gearing up for his new album called Blanket, expected to drop this Friday.

According to Stereogum, Abstract made the album earlier this year with his longtime producer Romil Hemnani, and instrumentalist Jonah Abraham.

"I wanted to make, like, a Sunny Day Real Estate, Nirvana, Modest Mouse type of record, but I wanted it to hit like a rap album," he stated.

Laura Veirs - Phone Orphans - November 3

Folk singer-songwriter Laura Veirs is dropping her thirteenth studio album this Friday.

Titled Phone Orphans, the collection of songs was crafted from the singer's saved voice memos, giving an intimate look into the artist's creative and whimsical mind.

"It feels good, on my 50th birthday and after 30 years of writing songs, to bring these ‘Phone Orphans’ into the light," Veirs shared in a statement per American Songwriter.

The songs are about her family, lovers, and herself.

Liza Anne - Utopian - November 3

Empowered nonbinary musician and songwriter Liza Anne, born Elizabeth Anne Odachowski, is dropping Utopian on Friday.

According to Slant, many of the songs on the album serve as teachable moments of personal and political lessons, with some being more important than others.

Marshmello - Sugar Papi - November 3

Electronic music producer and DJ Marshmello is dropping his newest Latin album Sugar Papi on Friday.

The album is set to feature superstar Latin collaborators like Tiago PZK, Young Miko, and Farruko.

"I’ve had the pleasure of being able to perform all across the world and it’s hard to match the love and energy I’ve felt from the Latin community," Marshmello shared on Instagram.

"Because of that I knew it was important for me to find a way to bring my audience into this world as much as I could."

Matt Rogers - Have You Heard Of Christmas? - November 3

Comedian, actor, writer, podcaster, and recording artist Matt Rogers is gearing up to release a yuletide dance-pop album titled Have You Heard Of Christmas?

According to Capitol Records, the album is set to have 12 tracks with songs from his acclaimed 2022 Showtime special of the same name, featuring new mixes and surprise collaborations!

Who's ready to kick off the holiday season in style?

Rebecca Sugar - Spiral Bound - November 3

American animator and screenwriter best known for being the creator of the Cartoon Network series Steven Universe, Rebecca Sugar, is dropping her debut album Spiral Bound on Friday.

Sen Morimoto - Diagnosis - November 3

Alternative artist Sen Morimoto will release his third album, Diagnosis, on Friday.

The album is set to feature 13 tracks with titles including If the Answer Isn't Love, Bad State, St. Peter Blind, Pressure on the Pulse, Feel Change, and more, per Pitchfork.

Snail Mail - Valentine (Demos) - November 3

On Friday, the indie rock solo project Snail Band (of guitarist and singer-songwriter, Lindsey Jordan) is dropping a new album called Valentine (Demos).

According to Pitchfork, the EP features four demo tracks from their studio album Valentine, along with a previously unreleased song titled Easy Thing.

Tee Grizzley - Tee's Coney Island - November 3

Rapper Tee Grizzley is dropping a 16-track album with features from Chris Brown, Mariah the Scientist, City Girls, Finesse2Tymes, and more!

Titled Tee's Coney Island, the EP will be released on Friday.

The Struts - Pretty Vicious - November 3

Rock band The Struts will drop their fourth album Pretty Vicious on Friday, which boasts 11 tracks.

"It's the record everyone's been waiting for," explained frontman Luke Spiller in a statement, per NME.

Tkay Maidza - Sweet Justice - November 3

Zimbabwean-Australian singer-songwriter and rapper Tkay Maidza is gearing up to release her highly-anticipated sophomore album, Sweet Justice, on Friday.

Per NME, the album is said to follow a time in the singer's life when she cut ties with old friends and toxic figures in her life.

Zoe Wees - Therapy - November 3

German singer Zoe Wees will release her debut album Therapy on Friday via Capitol Records.

The tracklist contains 20 songs and a feature from Atlanta R&B star 6LACK, according to udiscovermusic.

With powerful vocals and inspiring lyrics, the album promises to delve into the journey of self-discovery, healing, and the complex emotions that guide us through life.