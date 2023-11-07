Music Release Radar: Upcoming albums and singles dropping November 6 - 12

Are you ready for new music to get you in the holiday spirit a little bit early? With albums and singles from artists like Dua Lipa, The Kid LAROI, PinkPantheress, Bella Poarch, and more, there's a little something for everyone to enjoy this week!

Here's a list of the albums and singles on TAG24's radar this week.

So throw on your comfiest sweater, heat up some hot cocoa (unless you live down South), and let's get grooving!

From the pop charm of AJR and the timeless R&B of Brandy to the raw energy and talent of The Kid LAROI and Lola Brooke, the albums and singles coming this week pack quite the punch.

And with the holidays coming up, there's a brand-new collection of albums and singles that will already put you in the festive mood.

This year has already proven to be one of creativity and genre-bending innovation in the ever-evolving music industry,

Deck the halls with boughs of music!

Brandy (l.) and The Kid LAROI (r.) are dropping their own respective albums on Friday! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@brandy & @thekidlaroi

AJR - The Maybe Man - November 10

Pop group AJR is dropping their fifth studio album The Maybe Man on Friday.

According to the band's official website, the album features 12 tracks with song titles like Maybe Man, Touchy Feely Fool, The Dumb Song, God Is Really Real, and more!

Brandy - Christmas With Brandy - November 10

On Friday, Grammy Award-winning R&B singer Brandy is releasing her eighth studio album, Christmas With Brandy.

This will be the singer's first-ever Christmas album and fans can expect a blend of "classic covers and original holiday material," per BET.

James Marriot - Are We There Yet? - November 10

English YouTuber and singer James Marriot is releasing his debut full-length album Are We There Yet? on Friday.

The artist dropped a teaser from the release featuring a break-up song titled Don't Blame Me on YouTube.

KiNG MALA - SPILT MILK (EP) - November 10

On Friday, Alt-pop prince KiNG MALA is dropping her new EP SPILT MILK.

The release is a mix of vulnerable and witty songwriting with hints of feminine rage, much like Gen Z singer Olivia Rodrigo!

Its song titles include dirty dishes, sunny side up, never wanna know, bug, and arms length.

The Kid LAROI - THE FIRST TIME - November 10

Singer and rapper The Kid LAROI is releasing his debut studio album THE FIRST TIME on Friday.

According to Uproxx, the record's lead single is an emotional song about the past over a psychedelic instrumental beat.

The artist dropped a trailer for the album on YouTube recently, which fans can watch here.

Lola Brooke - Dennis Daughter - November 10

On Friday, Shyniece Thomas, professionally known as rapper Lola Brooke, is dropping her debut album entitled Dennis Daughter, which features appearances from Coi Leray, Bryson Tiller, and more!

It will feature 12 songs with titles like I AM LOLA, Best Side, Vacant Heart, and Dear Dennis, per REVOLT.



Passenger - All The Little Lights (Anniversary Edition) - November 10

Do you remember the hit fall song Let Her Go? Get ready to hear it again!

Michael David Rosenberg, better known by his stage name Passenger, is releasing All The Little Lights (Anniversary Edition) on Friday.

The album was released over 11 years ago and marked a significant turning point in the singer's career. Per Music Talkers, this reimagined and rerecorded take on the iconic release makes it shine brighter than ever.

PinkPantheress - Heaven Knows - November 10

On Friday, 22-year-old singer and record producer PinkPantheress is dropping her debut album Heaven Knows.

The album will follow the alt-artist's 2021 EP To Hell With It and will include tunes that might sound familiar with some "cutie features" in the mix, per Variety.

Rick Ross & Meek Mill - Too Good To Be True - November 10

Rappers Rick Ross and Meek Mill are teaming up for a new album called Too Good To Be True, dropping this Friday.

According to HipHopDX, the two have also launched a promotional campaign for the album, which encourages fans to save the tracklist in exchange for a hefty cash prize.

Rosie Darling - Lanterns - November 10

Indie-pop singer-songwriter Rosie Darling is releasing her debut full-length album Lanterns on Friday.

The album is shaping up to serve as the ideal cozy soundtrack for the upcoming chilly winter months.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again - Decided 2 - November 10

On Friday, rap sensation YoungBoy Never Broke Again is dropping his highly-anticipated album Decided 2.

According to The Source, the album promises a diverse array of tracks with titles like Deep Down, My Body, and Now Who.

Chris Brown - 11:11 - November 11

Singer and rapper Chris Brown is dropping a double album titled 11:11, featuring surprise guests like Future, Fridayy, and Davido, per TMZ.

The R&B singer made an announcement on Monday discussing the A side and B side of the album, noting there will be 11 tracks on each.