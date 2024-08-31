Oasis fans the latest to suffer Ticketmaster chaos as websites crash and experts point finger at bots

London, UK - Oasis fans faced a massive struggle to secure general sale tickets for the band ’s comeback tour as booking websites experienced outages and bugs.

Oasis fans struggled with hours-long queues and outages on the websites selling general access tickets to the band's comeback tour. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Manchester-based promoter SJM Concerts’ website Gigs and Tours faced issues even before tickets went on sale for the UK shows at 9 AM local time, with excitement at the Gallagher brothers' reunion reaching fever pitch.



The site displayed messages saying: "Please bear with us. At the moment there are a lot of people on the site looking for tickets, so we have put a queuing system in place, which is completely normal."

"This page will refresh automatically and we’ll get you where you want to be as soon as a space opens up. Thank you for your patience!"

Similar issues were encountered on the ticketmaster.ie page for the two shows at Dublin’s Croke Park, which went on sale at 8 am.

Instead of a page opening to buy tickets, an error number was displayed, which usually indicates a webpage is unable to handle any more connections.

The same issue was reported by some UK fans for ticketmaster.co.uk.

However, the page refreshed after a period to tell concertgoers that they were in queue, and "when it’s your turn, you will automatically be able to browse events and shop for tickets."