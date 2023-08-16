Planet of the Bass music video drops as the internet goes bananas
New York, New York - The wait is over! The music video for Planet of the Bass is out, and it's banging with its nods to Y2K tropes and aliens.
Since clips of the 90s parody tune Planet of the Bass went viral on TikTok some 15 days ago, the internet has been eagerly waiting for its full release and music video.
Created by comedian and influencer Kyle Gordon, the teasers have 250 million combined views across social media, and users couldn't wait for more.
The hype was so real that the video's release date was moved up a week, and now, it's finally here.
Dropped on Tuesday, the full-fledged music video has perfect time-warping vibes, aliens, frosted lips, rap bits, and great hooks. It was co-produced by Brooks Allison and mixed by Jamie Siegel, and features the fictional characters Ms. Biljana Electronica and DJ Crazy Times, one of Gordon's alter egos.
The music video boasted over 682,000 views on YouTube in its first day, and commenters have dubbed it "a work of art."
Planet of the Bass is a parody turned song of the summer
In case you missed it, Ms. Biljana Electronica and DJ Crazy Times have rapped and sung their way into fans' ears and hearts with catchy and amusing nonsensical lyrics, like, "When the rhythm is glad / There is nothing to be sad," and "Life, it never die / Women are my favorite guy."
It's giving off serious Bloodhound Gang nostalgia. Gordon wrote the song to parody artists like Real McCoy, Culture Beat, and Aqua.
Planet of the Bass may have started as a silly salute to 90s Euro trash, but it's become much more. It's giving song of the summer vibes.
Gordon has become an internet sensation with millions of followers and will drop a full length album, Kyle Gordon Is Great, on November 10, which includes Planet of the Bass and more songs from musical characters he's whipped up.
He'll perform music from the album on Monday, August 21 at Slate NY in New York before hitting the road on tour in the US and UK this fall.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kylegordonisgreat & Courtesy: BMG