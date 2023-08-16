Planet of the Bass music video drops as the internet goes bananas

New York, New York - The wait is over! The music video for Planet of the Bass is out, and it's banging with its nods to Y2K tropes and aliens.

Kyle Gordon's alter ego DJ Crazy Times has dropped the song and music video of the summer, Planet of the Bass. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kylegordonisgreat & Courtesy: BMG

Since clips of the 90s parody tune Planet of the Bass went viral on TikTok some 15 days ago, the internet has been eagerly waiting for its full release and music video.

Created by comedian and influencer Kyle Gordon, the teasers have 250 million combined views across social media, and users couldn't wait for more.

The hype was so real that the video's release date was moved up a week, and now, it's finally here.

Dropped on Tuesday, the full-fledged music video has perfect time-warping vibes, aliens, frosted lips, rap bits, and great hooks. It was co-produced by Brooks Allison and mixed by Jamie Siegel, and features the fictional characters Ms. Biljana Electronica and DJ Crazy Times, one of Gordon's alter egos.

The music video boasted over 682,000 views on YouTube in its first day, and commenters have dubbed it "a work of art."