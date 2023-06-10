Song of the summer horoscope: The perfect hit for every zodiac sign

Summer is for fun, dancing, and romancing. This summer song horoscope can tell you the tune that will have your soul-a-groovin' based on your zodiac sign.

By Jamie Grasse

Summer is for fun, dancing, and romancing – let your horoscope help you figure out what kind of music will get your soul groovin'!

What song should your star sign be playing of repeat this season? © Collage: 123rf/Vadymvdrobot &123rf/surgay Though the summer has just begun, and Olivia Rodrigo has yet to drop a new release from OR2, it's not too early to make a summer playlist to help each zodiac sign vibe out in all the right ways. Some tracks released earlier this year, like Flowers by Miley Cyrus, are already guaranteed to be bumping throughout the hot season. But what song speaks to you on an astrological level? Viral Video of the Day Viral Video of the Day for June 9, 2023: Dog's need for a companion manifests in an adorable way Are water signs more likely to move to something trippy and experimental or something smooth? Does rock speak to fire signs like, Aries, Leo, or Sagittarius? Air signs only get down to electro-pop, and are earth signs drawn to folk music or reggae? This song of the summer horoscope can tell you the tune you need to play on repeat all summer long based on your star sign!

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Porsche Topless by Kid Cudi

A fire sign like you thrives when the weather is hot and the beats are cool. Kid Cudi's newly released jam, Porsche Topless, is just what you need to turn up as you cruise through the streets on your way to a party or a chill late-night bonfire hang. Embrace the vibrating energy as you flirt the night away.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Flowers by Miley Cyrus

You can paint your nails cherry red and you know how to pamper yourself like you would a lover. Taurus, you can care for yourself better than anyone else. What are you waiting for? Buy yourself that big bouquet and bask in luxury while jamming out to Flowers for Miley Cyrus.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Peace & Quiet by Kesha

Gemini, you airy thing – you can be all over the place. Like Kesha, you know you can be a bit extra. But Gemini, you'd be lying if you said you could do peace and quiet. You want to be part of everything: the drama, the excitement, and even the fights. Give in to your wild side this summer and rock out to Peace & Quiet by Kesha and lose yourself in the electro-pop song's irregular beats.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Not Strong Enough by boygenius

Cancer, you crab, you simply don't do upbeat summer jams or reggae. You get down to songs that are a bit more like spoken poetry. Allow the sweet voices of boygenius to sway your soul as you embrace big feelings listening to Not Strong Enough.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Dance The Night by Dua Lipa

Leos are always looking for the spotlight. This bold sign wants everyone to "watch them dance, dance the night away," as Dua Lipa says in her new song, Dance The Night. What's more, this zodiac sign is very well-guarded. Leos know how to hide their feelings so if their heart is burning, you wouldn't know it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez

Let these afrobeats vibes soothe your anxious soul. Your hectic ways are cute, but when you forget to breathe, you exude too much frantic energy. Virgo, if you're looking for love that will stick, let Selena Gomez and Rema's voices on the song Calm Down bring you back to earth. Show everyone you can, in fact, calm down!

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Vacation Eyes by Jonas Brothers

If you got your way, life would be a series of romantic comedies. Put on a simple summer groove, like Vacation Eyes by Jonas Brothers, which will let you reminisce about being on the beach and your first love.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Where She Goes by Bad Bunny

Intensity is your middle name. You're like this surprising release from Bad Bunny called Where She Goes. It's moody and boasts an English title, Spanish lyrics, and an expert mix of drill and dembow music. You fall in love quickly and would date a Kardashian if you had the chance. Consider getting your groove on to this song instead of getting your heart broken this summer, Scorpio.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Boy's a liar Pt. 2 by PinkPantheress featuring Ice Spice

You're not like the lying subject of this song. You are a loyal one, but you do love gossip and a heartbreak song that's a banger too. A tune with a little bouncy hook and upbeat beeps really gets you in the mood to move that body of yours, so throw on Boy's a liar Pt. 2 by PinkPantheress featuring Ice Spice.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): I Love It by Icona Pop featuring Charli XCX

The current chart-toppers won't do it for you this summer. Let your chaotic energy take control, Capricorn. Put on the 2012 dance-pop hit I Love It by Icona Pop featuring Charli XCX and just rock out. Then maybe try skydiving or going to an all-night party. Let go of responsibility!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Candy Necklace by Lana Del Ray featuring Jon Batiste

Let Lana Del Ray's breezy bold crooning and Jon Batiste's magical playing of the keys transport you to dreamland with their song, Candy Necklace. As a thoughtful sign, your tune of the summer needs a dose of melancholy and restlessness. Let this music move you as you dance with your own weird moves.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Karma by Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice

Admit it, you're a Swiftie. You love every collab that works – even halfway. Plus, you'd give anything for Karma to be your boyfriend or to have a cat on your lap that purrs because it loves you. With that said, there's no better tune to play on repeat than Taylor Swift's Karma remix featuring Ice Spice.