Rolling Loud California 2024: Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, and Lil Uzi Vert score top billing

Los Angeles, California - Rolling Loud California has dropped its lineup for 2024, with Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, and Lil Uzi Vert leading this year's star-studded pack of musicians .

Rolling Loud California has dropped its lineup for 2024, with Nicki Minaj, Post Malone (r), and Lil Uzi Vert leading this year's star-studded pack of musicians. © Collage: Timothy A. CLARY / AFP & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The hip-hop festival is set to return to Inglewood, California, on March 15-17, 2024, and on Tuesday, fans finally learned who will be hitting the stage!

Nicki Minaj will helm Friday's festivities, with YG & Tyga, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Rae Sremmurd, Sexyy Red, Lil Tecca, and more rounding out the rest of the day.

The 40-year-old rapper's headlining performance comes amid her big comeback with the highly-anticipated Pink Friday 2, which drops in December.

On Saturday, Post Malone will take the top spot among the ranks of Big Sean, Summer Walker, $uicideboy$, Flo Milli, and more.

Lil Uzi Vert will headline the final day of the festival, leading the way for Don Toliver, Bryson Tiller, Chief Keef, Ski Mask the Slump God, and more.

The festival will also welcome special guests Junior H, Fuerza Regida, and Natanael Cano on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively.