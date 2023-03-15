Spotify finally has some news on HiFi audio for subscribers

Stockholm, Sweden - It's taken two years, but Spotify appears to at last be coming close to launching HiFi audio for subscribers, with the company restating its plans to launch higher quality streaming at some point.

Spotify announced plans to launch higher quality streaming at some point. © Noam Galai / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"We are going to do it, but we're going to do it in a way where it makes sense for us and for our listeners," product chief Gustav Söderström said on a podcast from tech news website The Verge.



The audio streaming giant announced Spotify Hifi in early 2021 and originally planned to launch it as part of a more expensive subscription by the end of the year.

But then rivals Apple and Amazon began offering higher-quality music streaming at no extra cost, undermining Spotify's effort to charge extra for HiFi.

"The industry changed and we had to adapt," Söderström said, explaining the absence of HiFi without giving details on when or how it might launch.

But he did hint that Spotify may not be giving it away for free, and said "we want to do it in a way where it works for us from a cost perspective as well."