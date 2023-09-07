The Rolling Stones drop new music video with surprise guest star

Los Angeles, California - The Rolling Stones thrilled fans on Wednesday with the release of a new music video featuring none other than Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney.

The Rolling Stones are preparing to release their 26th studio album, Hackney Diamonds, in October. © DANIEL LEAL / AFP

Seven years after the release of Blue & Lonesome, the legendary band is back with an upcoming album entitled Hackney Diamonds, their first new work since the passing of drummer Charlie Watts.

The first music video from the album premiered on Wednesday for the song Angry, and fans can't seem to get enough.

In the video, actor Sydney Sweeney can be seen rolling down Sunset Boulevard in a black leather corset on the back seat of a red convertible, with footage of Mick Jagger (80), Keith Richards (79), and co. running on billboards.

Jagger's distinctive voice croons "Don't get mad at me" as Sweeney's blonde locks blow in the wind.

The collaboration seems to be a success. Within hours, the video on YouTube has already racked up more than 5 million views.

Sweeney herself had said she was super excited when she was asked to appear in the music video.

"I freaked out and called my family," the 25-year-old said during a press conference. "This is the biggest thing ever. I didn’t know it was going to be the first single, but I love the song. It’s stuck in my head."