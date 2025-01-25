Britain's Princess Anne suffers concerning symptom after concussion
London, UK - Last summer, Princess Anne was injured in a serious accident, leading to several nights in the hospital. Now, the British royal has revealed she can't remember the incident.
The sister of King Charles (76) was kicked by a horse in June and suffered a severe concussion.
As The Sun has now reported, the 74-year-old can no longer remember the accident or the circumstances around it.
In a new interview, Anne said that her last conscious memory was of feeding her chickens.
Despite the gap in her memories, the princess is taking the situation in stride, as she believes she will not suffer any long-term effects.
"It just reminds you, shows you, you never quite know, something happens and you might not recover," she said.
"You're jolly lucky if you can continue to be more or less compos mentis, and last summer I was very close to not being. Take each day as it comes, they say."
Princess Anne shared that she has developed a renewed spirit of gratitude since the accident, adding, "You are sharply reminded that every day is a bonus."
Cover photo: Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP