Britain's Princess Anne suffers concerning symptom after concussion

London, UK - Last summer, Princess Anne was injured in a serious accident, leading to several nights in the hospital. Now, the British royal has revealed she can't remember the incident.

Britain's Princess Anne has revealed that she has no memory of her frightening horse accident last summer, which left her with a severe concussion. © Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP

The sister of King Charles (76) was kicked by a horse in June and suffered a severe concussion.

As The Sun has now reported, the 74-year-old can no longer remember the accident or the circumstances around it.

In a new interview, Anne said that her last conscious memory was of feeding her chickens.

Despite the gap in her memories, the princess is taking the situation in stride, as she believes she will not suffer any long-term effects.

"It just reminds you, shows you, you never quite know, something happens and you might not recover," she said.

"You're jolly lucky if you can continue to be more or less compos mentis, and last ­summer I was very close to not being. Take each day as it comes, they say."