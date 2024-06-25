Princess Anne's husband shares health update amid her hospitalization

London, UK - King Charles III's sister Princess Anne is improving, her husband said Tuesday, after she suffered a concussion in an incident at her country estate.

Princess Anne is said to be recovering well following an injury during an incident at her country estate. © VICTORIA JONES / POOL / AFP

"She's doing fine – slow but sure," Tim Laurence told reporters outside Southmead Hospital in Bristol, western England, where she was taken on Sunday evening.

Anne (73) suffered minor injuries to her head and a concussion at Gatcombe Park on Sunday evening and was airlifted to the hospital.

It is believed she was kicked by a horse as she was walking within the protected perimeter of the sprawling estate, which hosts equestrian events.

Retired naval commander Laurence, her husband since 1992, said she was "recovering well," adding that they were both "profoundly grateful" to the medical teams that treated her at the scene and in the hospital.

The Princess Royal, as she is also known, is a skilled horsewoman who competed at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and has a reputation as the hardest-working royal.