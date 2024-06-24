UK's Princess Anne hospitalized after suffering injury in horse incident

London, UK - Princess Anne, sister of King Charles III, was in the hospital on Monday with "minor injuries and concussion" after apparently being injured by a horse.

Princess Anne was in the hospital on Monday with "minor injuries and concussion" after apparently being injured by a horse. © Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP

The incident took place at Anne's country home, Gatcombe Park, in southwest England, late on Sunday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

It is the latest health issue to hit the British royal family this year, after both Charles and his daughter-in-law Catherine, Princess of Wales, were diagnosed with cancer.

"Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery," the statement added.

"The king has been kept closely informed and joins the whole royal family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the princess for a speedy recovery."

The 73-year-old royal, a keen horsewoman who competed at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, will remain at the hospital "unless or until her medical team advise otherwise".

The palace did not give details of the incident, but sources in the princess's medical team said her head injuries were consistent with an impact from a horse's head or legs.